KFC Offering Huge Chicken-Filled Combo Meal

KFC is giving fans a way to enjoy more of their favorite menu items at a cheaper price. Colonel Sanders has worked hard to introduce for a limited time only two new meal bundles – a new Sandwiches and Tenders Meal and new Sandwiches and Sides bundle – that will have fans scoring enough food to feed the entire family.

The new Sandwiches and Tenders Meal is the perfect option for those craving the chain’s finger lickin’ good fried chicken, which notably boasts KFC’s secret blend of 11 spices and herbs. Priced at $41.99, the meal includes your choice of four Classic or Spicy chicken sandwiches, six Extra Crispy Tenders, two large sides of your choice, and four biscuits. The meal also comes with a Beverage Bucket loaded with your choice of drink. The Sandwiches and Sides bundle, priced at $27.99, boasts your choice of four Classic or Spicy chicken sandwiches and a choice of two large sides.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/ChewBoom/status/1487734646238588942?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

According to Chew Boom, both the Sandwiches and Tenders Meal and new Sandwiches and Sides bundle are part of a new digital-only promotion and are available exclusively when ordering through the KFC app or website at KFC.com. They are available at participating KFC locations nationwide for a limited time only, so fans shouldn’t expect them to hang around for too long. However, KFC has not indicated when the two meal bundles will no longer be available.

The meal bundles are the latest exciting news to come from KFC, which earlier in January introduced Beyond Fried Chicken to menus nationwide, offering a new plant-based option for guests. Kevin Hochman, president, KFC U.S., said in a news release, “the mission from day one was simple – make the world-famous Kentucky Fried Chicken from plants. And now over two years later we can say, ‘mission accomplished.’”

The new Beyond Fried Chicken is available in either a six or 12 piece order a la carte or as a combo and with a dipping sauce. While prices vary by location, they start at $6.99 before tax. KFC and Beyond Meat did note, however, that the product was not “prepared in vegan/vegetarian manner.” The product was first tested at an Atlanta restaurant in August 2019 and quickly sold out, with the item then getting a second test run at locations in Tennessee, South Carolina, and California.