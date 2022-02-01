KFC Releases Biggest Chicken Sandwich Yet, and You Can Cuddle It

KFC is showing its appreciation for fans of its finger lickin’ good chicken by introducing its biggest chicken sandwich ever! Colonel Sanders has partnered with Pillow Pets just in time for Valentine’s Day to debut the KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler, a giant pillow plush designed to look exactly like the beloved fast-food chain’s iconic chicken sandwich.

Said to have “the versatility to be the perfect napping accessory” and to be “the perfect gift for those craving something cuddly,” the KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler offers a unique and delicious twist on KFC’s best chicken sandwich ever. Measuring nearly three feet, the snuggler looks identical to KFC Chicken Sandwich, featuring a plush double-breaded, Extra Crispy chicken breast filet that is topped with thick pickles, and the perfect amount of Colonel’s real mayo or spicy sauce cushioned between a cuddly buttery brioche bun. The snugggler was made possible with the help of Pillow Pets, the company known for creating fun and functional stuffed companions made of high-quality, super soft plush fabrics.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We set a new standard for modern comfort food with the introduction of our KFC Chicken Sandwich last year,” Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S., said in a press release. “Now fans can snuggle up with the sandwich they love the most thanks to our KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler!”

Colonel Sanders fans wanting to snag the KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler for that special someone in their life will have to act fast. The limited-edition plus is available in a limited quantity for $99.99 exclusively on PillowPets.com. The snuggler is only available while supplies last, and given how quickly past KFC limited-edition products have gone, it seems likely the snuggler will sell out. The snuggler’s official description reads, “Craving something cuddly? Look no further than the KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler by Pillow Pets! Snuggle up with the pillowy buns of your true love – a larger-than-life KFC chicken sandwich pillow.”

The snuggler is just one way KFC is helping guests celebrate Valentine’s Day. To “enhance your cozy cuddling experience with your KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler,” the chain is also offering two new mouthwatering KFC Chicken Sandwich meal deals, the Sandwiches and Sides meal and the Sandwiches and Tenders meal. Both meal deals are available on the KFC app and KFC.com for a limited time.