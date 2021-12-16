KFC Unveils Mouth-Watering New Sandwich

If you’ve ever wanted to eat KFC‘s Popcorn Chicken as a sandwich without needing to buy buns separately, you might want to look into flights to New Zealand. The KFC branch in New Zealand recently launched the Popcorn Chicken Slab, which is as potentially dangerous to your holiday diet as it sounds. The crazy menu edition was introduced in Australia in 2019.

The Popcorn Chicken Slab is meant for six people. It’s a bed of Popcorn Chicken bits between six hamburger buns, with creamy cheese sauce and tangy barbecue sauce added for good measure. The menu item has been available at New Zealand KFC restaurants since Nov. 2, ZMonline reports.

You can also order the Popcorn Chicken Slab Meal, which includes two servings of fries and two drinks. The slab alone costs $10.50 Australian dollars ($7.53 USD) and the meal deal costs $15.99 AUD ($11.47 USD), reports Chew Boom. There is also the Slab Feast deal, which includes a Slab order, six pieces of Secret Recipe Chicken, a large fries order, large mashed potatoes,gravy, and a 1.5-liter drink for $30.99 AUD ($22.22 USD).

Reports of KFC Australia locations getting the Popcorn Chicken Slab surfaced in October 2019. They were added to menus nationwide there in October 2020. “We’re always looking for new ways to delight fans of the Colonel’s finest, and we’re excited to bring new and innovative menu items to our restaurants,” a KFC spokesperson told 7News.com.au in 2019. “Our latest creation – the Popcorn Chicken Slab – is being put to the test and is currently available in nine restaurants within the Ballarat area. Stay tuned to see if the Popcorn Chicken Slab makes it to KFC menus nationwide!”

KFC fans in the U.S. might not have any new weird menu items this holiday season, but the company did team up with Enviro-Log again this year so your fireplace can smell like a KFC kitchen. The 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog will be available in Walmarts this holiday season for $9.88. The log is scented so it brings the smell of the herbs and spices to your living room. The logs’ packaging includes a QR code fans can scan to enter a contest to have a private dinner prepared by KFC head chef Chris Scott.