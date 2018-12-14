KFC Debuts Chicken-Scented Fire Log to Warm Your Holidays

KFC is kicking off Christmas by introducing the ultimate winter necessity – a fire log that smells like the Colonel’s famous fried chicken.

The chicken chain made the exciting, albeit unusual, announcement Thursday, stating that it would be bringing the mouth-watering scent of its famed secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices to customers’ homes with the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog.

“At KFC, we have always been proud of our role in bringing loved ones together at the dinner table around a bucket of our world-famous fried chicken,” Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO, said in a press release. “Now, this winter we’re bringing all the things we love – family, friends and fried chicken – together around the fire with our scented firelog.”

The limited-edition KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, described as “the perfect accessory for any winter gathering,” smells exactly like the Colonel’s secret recipe. According to research reported in Psychology Today, smells trigger areas in the brain strongly linked to memory, meaning that the firelog could have you feeling as though you are sitting in your nearest KFC restaurant.

The KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog will be available beginning Thursday at www.KFCFirelogs.com for $18.99 while supplies last.

The famed chicken chain is known for its oftentimes bizarre marketing ploys.

Last year, the fast food chain sold $10,000 “Internet Escape Pods” for the holiday season. The dome-tents with a giant likeness of Colonel Sanders draped around it were marketed as “a magic force field designed to disrupt the internet coming to and from your devices.”

“In case you haven’t noticed, our specialty is fried chicken, not internet-blocking cages,” the company said at the time. “Although we have done our best to ensure total internet escape, a special person with a gizmo has to test our cage before we can claim total and utter signal impenetrability.”

Just a year before that, in August of 2016, KFC gave away 3,000 bottles of Colonel Sanders’ Extra Crispy Sunscreen, which were said to smell like fried chicken. All 3,000 bottles quickly sold out.

More recently, the chain began testing out new actors, singers, and comedians as Colonel Sanders, with Reba McEntire taking a jab at the gig as the chain’s first female Colonel earlier this year. Other stars to take on the role have included Rob Lowe, WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, Vincent Kartheiser, George Hamilton, Ray Liotta, Billy Zane, Rob Riggle, Norm Macdonald, Darrell Hammond, and Jim Gaffigan.