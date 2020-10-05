Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Reveals She Has Coronavirus on TikTok

✖

Kellyanne Conway's daughter, Claudia, has revealed on TikTok that she tested positive for coronavirus. The teen made the announcement on Sunday, writing on a TikTok post, "Hey guys currently dying of covid!" The post came two days after Conway — a former aide to the Trump Administration — announced that she, too, has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians," Conway wrote in a tweet on Friday. "As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic." Just minutes before, Claudia was the first to announce to the world that her mother tested positive for the virus. It has been speculated that the Sept. 26 Rose Garden event for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett led to a spread of the virus, per the NY Post, as roughly eight people who were in attendance have since been revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Claudia Conway, the daughter of former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, revealed on TikTok Sunday that she has coronavirus.https://t.co/OX6Ko8wmsg — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 4, 2020

Prior to Conway's diagnosis announcement, President Donald Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania had tested positive for the virus. He added that they would be quarantining "together," and assure his supporters that he would "get through it." The White House claimed that he was only experiencing "mild symptoms," but he was later taken to Walter Reed medical center, on the advice of doctors.

"I want to thank everyone for the tremendous support," Trump said in a video shared to Twitter, which was filmed just before he left for the hospital. "I'm going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure things work out. The first lady is doing very well. So, thank you very much. I appreciate it. I will never forget it. Thank you."

On Sunday, two days after being admitted to the hospital, Trump had a security motorcade drive him around outside the hospital so that he could wave to his supports that have gathered. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has stated that Trump's doctors will make a decision on Monday whether or not to let him go back to the White House. According a source close to the situation, Trump "is done with the hospital" because he believes being there "makes him look weak."