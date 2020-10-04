Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Hopes 'Lysol Cures' Donald Trump Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

✖

As news of President Donald Trump's positive COVID-19 diagnosis spread, Claudia Conway was one of the first to chime in with a comment about his proposed Lysol cure. Conway posted a TikTok video of herself making pained expressions in response to an audio clip of Trump at the debate, as Nicki Minaj's "Barbie Tingz" played in the background. In text on the screen, Conway wrote: "hope the Lysol cures him."

"I don't wish ill on anyone but baby... The irony," Conway added. She was referencing an incident from back in April when Trump made one of his most outrageous comments about the coronavirus pandemic. He suggested that people could get an "injection" of Lysol or another "disinfectant that knocks [COVID-19] out in a minute." The quote was so absurd that it forced Lysol to issue a statement in response, and led to a handful of injection horror stories around the country. Now, Conway suggests that Trump give his own cure a try.

Conway is the teenage daughter of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and Republican pundit George Conway. She has made waves in the last few months as she has become more outspoken on social media, condemning Trump and her parents publicly.

This weekend, Kellyanne Conway tested positive for COVID-19, along with several other attendees of a White House event last week. Naturally, Claudia spent much of the weekend remarking on this breaking news on social media.

"I'm furious," she wrote on Saturday. "Wear your masks. Don't listen to our idiot f—ing president piece of s—. Protect yourselves and those around you."

Finally, late on Saturday night, Claudia seemed to announce that she had tested positive for the virus herself, writing on TikTok: "hey guys currently dying of COVID!" Fans flooded the comments with well-wishes for Claudia.

Kellyanne Conway resigned from the White House due to her daughter's public outbursts earlier this summer, but she was in attendance at the White House reception for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett last Saturday. Many attendees from the event have now contracted COVID-19, including Trump, senior adviser Hope Hicks, First Lady Melania Trump, White House staffers and at least three Senate Republicans.

This outbreak has raised questions about the Trump administration's testing methods, and the relaxed safety precautions they have taken over the last few months. Trump remains hospitalized at Walter Reed Military Medical Center at the time of this writing.