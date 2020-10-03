Kellyanne Conway Reveals She Tested Positive for Coronavirus

✖

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced on Twitter she tested positive for the coronavirus. She is the latest person who attended President Donald Trump's White House event on Sept. 26, when he introduced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Conway left her role at the White House at the end of August to spend more time with her family.

"Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians," Conway tweeted Friday night. "As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic." She shared the news after her daughter, Claudia Conway, reportedly revealed her mother tested positive in a TikTok video.

Conway is the sixth person to test positive for the virus after attending the nomination announcement, reports CNN. President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, White House aide Hope Hicks, Republican Senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis and University of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins have all tested positive. Guests were not seen wearing masks or social distancing during the event.

Barrett had a mild case of COVID-19 earlier this year and recovered, reports The Associated Press. She tested positive this week and met with lawmakers in Washington during the week, including Lee. Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General William Barr also attended her nomination announcement, but they tested negative for the virus.

On Friday afternoon, Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment. Trump showed "mild symptoms" of COVID-19, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany wrote. White House physician Dr. Sean Colney said Trump was given a dose of an experimental antibody cocktail being tested by biotech firm Regeneron. The White House also shared a video of Trump on Twitter, filmed just before he left for the hospital.

"I want to thank everyone for the tremendous support," Trump said in the video. "I'm going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure things work out. The first lady is doing very well. So, thank you very much. I appreciate it. I will never forget it. Thank you." When Trump walked to the helicopter to take him to Walter Reed, he was seen wearing a face mask and did not speak with the media.