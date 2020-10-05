Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Urges Americans to Not Listen to Donald Trump in Expletive-Laced Video

✖

Claudia Conway, the daughter of former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, is blasting President Donald Trump on TikTok. Amid his recent coronavirus diagnosis, the 15-year-old, who has been a vocal critic of not only the president, but also her parents, urged her followers not to listen to Trump.

Taking to the popular social media app over the weekend, Conway, sharing a video of herself wearing a mask, wrote, "im furious. Wear your masks. dont listen to our idiot f–ing president piece of s–. protect yourself and those around you." The clip was shared just a day after Claudia shared another TikTok video with the caption "Vote him out," which was set to a jingle about the New York Times' recent report about Trump's tax records.

Claudia Conway to her near 1M TikTok followers: “I’m furious. wear your masks...” pic.twitter.com/q1QRLMYz2U — Home Depot Skeleton (@TaylorLorenz) October 3, 2020

Ever since Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus Thursday, the teen has been especially active on TikTok. She had earlier shared that her mother was "coughing all around the house" following the president's diagnosis, later sharing that her mother had tested positive for the virus. Kellyanne herself confirmed her diagnosis on Saturday, sharing in a tweet, "Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I'm feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians." On Sunday, meanwhile, Claudia revealed that she had also tested positive.

Claudia Conway has covid omg I feel bad for her pic.twitter.com/8umdIK20KI — Nat (@Imtryinghereok) October 4, 2020

Trump, the first lady, and Kellyanne's positive diagnoses are just three of more than two dozen to stem from the white House in recent days. Hope Hicks, a senior advisor, was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus Thursday, just hours before Trump and Melania confirmed their positive results. Since then, Chris Christie, Sen Mike Lee, Sen Thom Tillis, Sen Ron Johnson, Ronna McDaniel, John Jenkins, and Trump's “body man” Nick Luna, as well as several others, have also tested positive.

At this time, it remains unclear how they all became infected, though there is some speculation that a White House event Sept. 26 introducing Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett could have acted as a "super spreader" event. That event was attended by more than 150 people, many of whom did not wear masks.

Trump, meanwhile, remains at Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was transported on Friday after experiencing some complications. He is said to be doing well and could be discharged as early as Monday.