Donald Trump Reportedly Demanding to Return to White House Amid Coronavirus Hospitalization

President Donald Trump is reportedly demanding to return to the White House, amid his recent hospitalization due to contracting the coronavirus. According to CNN, a source close to the situation told the outlet that Trump "is done with the hospital" because he believes being there "makes him look weak." White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has stated that Trump's doctors will make a decision on Monday whether or not to let him go back to the White House.

Early Friday morning, 74-year-old Trump, tweeted that he and and First Lady Melania had tested positive for the virus. He added that they would be quarantining "together," and assure his supporters that he would "get through it." White House officials later stated that Trump is "feeling mild symptoms" of the virus. He was subsequently given a dose of Regeneron. "As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps," the White House doctor said in statement at the time.

Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary issued a statement on Trump heading to the hospital, saying, "President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Trump will be headed to Walter Reed Medical Center shortly — Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady."

Trump has reportedly been doing better, though there is no official word on if his doctors believe it is safe for him to be released yet. Dr. Anthony Fauci briefly addressed Trump's situation, confirming that he has not been involved. "I have not been involved, but again, I don't want to get into talking about the President's case because that's not something that I really have been cleared to talk about but personally, I have not been involved in the direct care of the President."

Fauci did go on to praise the Walter Reed medical center staff, saying that he believes Trump is getting "optimal care" there. "I might comment that my colleagues that I know, including Sean Conley, are very good physicians and very qualified so I am really confident that the President of the United States is it getting the optimal care that you can get with the team over at Walter Reed," Fauci stated.