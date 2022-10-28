JCPenney Clothing Item Recalled for 'Risk of Burn Injuries to Children'

Children's nightgowns sold exclusively at JCPenney have been recalled because they were not produced in accordance with federal flammability standards. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned consumers in an Oct. 13 recall notice that the retailer has recalled Dots & Dreams Dollie & Me-branded children's nightgowns after it was determined they pose a risk of "burn injuries" to children.

The recall covers Dots & Dreams Dollie & Me-branded children's nightgowns made of 100% polyester. The nightgowns are short-sleeved and were available in rainbow print on a mint-green background. The nightgowns also feature "Wknd" screen-printed on the front of the garment. They were available in children's sizes XXS, XS, S, M, L and were sold with a matching doll-size nightgown, screen-printed with "No Glitter No Party." The nightgown's neck label has "Dots & Dreams," "Made in China," "CA#29504," and "RN#93166" printed on it. The nightgowns were available at JCPenney stores nationwide and online at www.jcpenney.com from March 2022 through May 2022 for between $20 and $40. An image of the recalled nightgowns can be found here.

Per the CPSC recall notice, "the children's nightgowns fail to meet the flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children." No injuries have been reported in connection to the recalled children's nightgowns. However, due to the risk they pose, consumers should no longer allow their children to wear the nightgowns, which should "immediately" be taken away from children. Consumers should contact Jammers Apparel Group for a full refund. Consumers will be advised to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send the firm a photo of the destroyed garment, after which a full refund will be issued.

The Dots & Dreams Dollie & Me-branded children's nightgown recall follows several recalls for children's clothing products sold at JCPenney in the past few months. Back in May, children's robes sold online at JCPenney.com and other major websites were recalled by Linum Home Textiles because they failed to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear. That same month, JCPenney recalled Arizona Jean Co. "Lilac Smoke" Girls Midweight Puffer Jackets due to a drawstring located inside the lining of the bottom area of the garment that could "become entangled or caught on playground slides, handrails, school bus doors or other moving objects, posing an entanglement hazard to children." No injuries or incidents were reported in connection to any of the recalled products.