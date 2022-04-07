Jack in the Box Adds New Chilled Treat to the Menu

✖

Spring is officially here, and as temperatures begin to rise as the summer months near, Jack in the Box is giving fans a fresh way to cool down. The fan-favorite fast food chain has just added a new chilled treat to the menu filled with the flavors of summer: the Pineapple Express Shake.

The new Pineapple Express Shake begins with a vanilla soft-serve ice cream that is blended with pineapple flavoring, according to Chew Boom. The shake is topped with a whipped topping and the quintessential maraschino cherry. While prices will vary by location, the outlet reported that a regular size Pineapple Express Shake is priced at $4.29 while a large is priced at $4.79 in the Southern California area. Meanwhile, The Fast Food Post reported finding the shake at $4.49 for a regular and $4.99 for a large at their local Jack in the Box.

Jack In The Box Adds New Pineapple Express Shake – Chew Boom https://t.co/xbW2WnD42C — Fresh & Uncooked Podcast (@freshuncooked) April 5, 2022

Although it is among the fast food chain's newest menu additions, several people have already placed orders for the Pineapple Express Shake at their local Jack in the Box locations. In a Reddit thread discussing the new shake, one person said they "had it and it was very good." That person added that the shake "was very thick so hard to drink through a straw but I managed." YouTube reviewer Peep This Out! managed to place an order for the shake at his local Jack in the Box in Southern California, and he gave it "pretty decent seven out of 10."

Expressing similar concerns to others who have tried it, namely that the shake is "super thick" and difficult to drink through the straw, the reviewer said the Pineapple Express Shake offers "crazy sweetness" and is "very heavy on that vanilla and the pineapple together." Overall, the reviewer said the shake is "super flavorful," "very tasty," and a "very cool sweet treat" that has a "pretty nice" flavor combo. Peep This Out! added that the shake "should pair up nicely with just about anything on their menu."

This is just the latest item to hit Jack in the Box's menu, and follows the April return of the chain's fan-favorite Sauced & Loaded Triple Cheese & Bacon Fries. The flavorful fries returned to the menu earlier this month alongside the new Sauced & Loaded Spicy Triple Cheese & Bacon Fries. Both fries begin with the brand's signature curly fries that are then topped with helpings of cheddar cheese, white cheese sauce made with parmesan and Monterey Jack, bacon pieces, and ranch. The Sauced & Loaded Spicy Triple Cheese & Bacon Fries go on to add habanero ranch and jalapeño slices to the mix.