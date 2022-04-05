Jack in the Box Adds New Item to the Menu Alongside Return of Fan-Favorite

✖

Customers headed to Jack in the Box are in for a treat, because the fast-food chain's menu is looking a little more loaded. Jack in the Box kicked off the month of April by introducing an all-new menu item alongside the return of a fan favorite, officially bringing back the Sauced & Loaded Triple Cheese & Bacon Fries amid the debut of the new Sauced & Loaded Spicy Triple Cheese & Bacon Fries.

The beloved Sauced & Loaded Triple Cheese & Bacon begin with the brand's signature curly fries that are then topped with helpings of cheddar cheese, white cheese sauce made with parmesan and Monterey Jack, bacon pieces, and ranch. The fires have been a fan favorite ever since they first debuted, though they haven't remained a staple on the menu, instead only coming and going. Amid their 2022 return, Jack in the Box is giving guests the option to turn up the heat with the new Sauced & Loaded Spicy Triple Cheese & Bacon Fries. Featuring all of the ingredients of its predecessor, the new spicy option also boasts habanero ranch and jalapeño slices, according to Chew Boom.

YouTube reviewer Peep This Out! gave the new Sauced & Loaded Spicy Triple Cheese & Bacon Fries a "9 out of 10," dubbing the new menu item a "mouthful of awesome deliciousness." Although the reviewer said the new fries won't "break the mold over what they usually offer," he said they are "truly delicious" and "very decadent." The reviewer shared that the sliced jalapenos not only "visually look pretty awesome, but guys, the flavor is banging on this," adding that the fries offer a "nice heated ranchy goodness."

Both the Sauced & Loaded Triple Cheese & Bacon Fries and the new Sauced & Loaded Spicy Triple Cheese & Bacon Fries are now available at participating Jack in the Box locations nationwide. Peep This Out! grabbed an order Sauced & Loaded Spicy Triple Cheese & Bacon Fries for $3.50 at his local Jack in the Box in Southern California, though prices may vary by location.

The new and returning fries come after Jack in the Bo made some major moves in March. Last month, the fast-food chain not only brought back its lineup of fish sandwiches – the Fish Sandwich and Deluxe Fish Sandwich – for the 2022 seafood season, but also returned the Mint Oreo Shake to the menu for St. Patrick's Day. All of those menu items were added as limited-time-only items.