Jack in the Box Returns Beloved Item to the Menu for a Limited Time

✖

The dust has far from settled in the ongoing fast-food chicken wars, and Jack in the Box is making the latest move. The beloved fast-food restaurant chain may be known for its burgers but it is making waves in April with the return of Popcorn Chicken to menus nationwide for a limited time.

Jack in the Box confirmed the return of Popcorn Chicken Monday afternoon, writing in a tweet, "POPCORN CHICKEN IS BACK, STOP MESSAGING ME PLS – with peace and love from the social media manager." The chain's Popcorn Chicken is available in two varieties – Classic and Spicy. Both ordering options feature all-white-meat chicken pieces, with the Classic Popcorn Chicken coated in a crispy-fried breading while the Spicy Popcorn Chicken is coated in a spicy buffalo breading.

POPCORN CHICKEN IS BACK, STOP MESSAGING ME PLS – with peace and love from the social media manager ✌️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FX3XIDNOdv — Jack in the Box (@JackBox) April 4, 2022

According to Chew Boom, both the Classic Popcorn Chicken and Spicy Popcorn Chicken are now available at Jack in the Box locations nationwide. Guests can order Popcorn Chicken a la carte or as part of a Popcorn Chicken Combo 50/50 Mix, which includes half Classic and half Spicy chicken served with a side of french fries, a drink, and dipping sauce for a suggested price of $5.99. Jack in the Box also offers a Popcorn Chicken Big Box combo, which is served with Good Good sauce and a Dr. Pepper for a suggested price of $7.99. Popcorn Chicken is a limited-time offering, meaning it won't be here to stay and will eventually retire from the menu, though Jack in the Box hasn't indicated when Popcorn Chicken will disappear.

Popcorn chicken is just the latest item to return to the Jack in the Box menu in 2022. In March, Jack in the Box not only brought back the Mint Oreo Shake to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, but also the Fish Sandwich and Deluxe Fish Sandwich. The chain kicked off April by returning the Sauced & Loaded Triple Cheese & Bacon Fries alongside the debut of the new Sauced & Loaded Spicy Triple Cheese & Bacon Fries.

Despite the recent string of returning menu items, some fans are keeping their fingers crossed for other menu items to make their return to the Jack in the Box menu. As the chains hared the exciting news of Popcorn Chicken's return, some fans inquired about the fates of other menu items. After one person asked when spicy tenders will be brought back, Jack in the Box responded, "Why not Spicy Popcorn Chicken instead." Somebody else urged the chain to bring back the Bacon Bacon cheeseburger, though Jack in the Box replied, "Let's take it one step at a time."