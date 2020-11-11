Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted Over False 'Massive 20 Point Spread' Tweet After Alaska Favors President With 3 Electoral Votes

Ivanka Trump celebrated her father's election win in Alaska on Wednesday, in the process seeming to accept the projections of the media, in this case. Although the Trump campaign and Trump administration have publicly — and without evidence — called into doubt the election results reported by every major news outlet in the country, Ivanka had no problem accepting her father's victory in Alaska from The Associated Press. This drew some heavy criticism on Twitter.

Ivanka retweeted the AP's announcement that Trump was the projected winner in Alaska, which has three electoral college votes. This still leaves the president about 53 votes short of re-election, but Ivanka did her best to spin the news as positive. She wrote: "President Trump and Senate Republicans win Alaska, overwhelmingly and by a massive 20 point spread! Put AK in the books for [Donald Trump]!"

BREAKING: President Trump and Senate Republicans win Alaska, overwhelmingly and by a massive 20 point spread! Put AK in the books for @realDonaldTrump! Congratulations Senator @DanSullivan_AK! Thank you Alaska! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/pr7Gz0S7q1 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 11, 2020

By "20 point spread," Ivanka was apparently referring to the percentage of the votes her father won. According to a report by CBS News, at the time of this writing, Trump has about 56.9 percent of the votes in Alaska, while Biden has about 39.1 percent. However, even those proportions could change, since only 75 percent of the votes have been counted. This is enough for outlets to call the election, but not enough to know the final tally.

Critics mocked Ivanka for this, and for plenty of other aspects of her tweet on Wednesday. Many wondered if Ivanka and her husband, fellow White House adviser Jared Kushner, would try to distance themselves from her father and seek continued careers in politics.

Responses ranged from outrage to hilarity as Ivanka's tweet made the rounds on Wednesday. Here is a look at what people were saying.