Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted Over False 'Massive 20 Point Spread' Tweet After Alaska Favors President With 3 Electoral Votes
Ivanka Trump celebrated her father's election win in Alaska on Wednesday, in the process seeming to accept the projections of the media, in this case. Although the Trump campaign and Trump administration have publicly — and without evidence — called into doubt the election results reported by every major news outlet in the country, Ivanka had no problem accepting her father's victory in Alaska from The Associated Press. This drew some heavy criticism on Twitter.
Ivanka retweeted the AP's announcement that Trump was the projected winner in Alaska, which has three electoral college votes. This still leaves the president about 53 votes short of re-election, but Ivanka did her best to spin the news as positive. She wrote: "President Trump and Senate Republicans win Alaska, overwhelmingly and by a massive 20 point spread! Put AK in the books for [Donald Trump]!"
BREAKING: President Trump and Senate Republicans win Alaska, overwhelmingly and by a massive 20 point spread!
Put AK in the books for @realDonaldTrump! Congratulations Senator @DanSullivan_AK!
Thank you Alaska! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/pr7Gz0S7q1— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 11, 2020
By "20 point spread," Ivanka was apparently referring to the percentage of the votes her father won. According to a report by CBS News, at the time of this writing, Trump has about 56.9 percent of the votes in Alaska, while Biden has about 39.1 percent. However, even those proportions could change, since only 75 percent of the votes have been counted. This is enough for outlets to call the election, but not enough to know the final tally.
Critics mocked Ivanka for this, and for plenty of other aspects of her tweet on Wednesday. Many wondered if Ivanka and her husband, fellow White House adviser Jared Kushner, would try to distance themselves from her father and seek continued careers in politics.
Responses ranged from outrage to hilarity as Ivanka's tweet made the rounds on Wednesday. Here is a look at what people were saying.
Hypocrisy
Look at that -- "the media" can call elections after all. Remember this hypocrisy and call it out loudly and often; democracy depends on speaking truth to power -- particularly when it's unearned and wielded by grifters. https://t.co/CyJDb3kRS4— Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) November 11, 2020
The first word on many peoples' minds when they saw Ivanka's tweet was "hypocrisy." They accused her of believing in election results from the media only when it went in her favor, and not when her father lost.prevnext
'I Really Don't Care, Do U?'
November 11, 2020
November 11, 2020
Twitter users found all kinds of ways to say that they simply didn't care about the Alaska results, since they didn't change the outcome of the election itself. Many also scoffed at Ivanka's boast about the massive lead her father took in the state.prevnext
Concession
I'm just fucking with you. People have trying for years to nail republicans with the hypocrisy gotcha and it still hasn't worked— Joe Magician 🧙♂️ (@TheJoeMagician) November 11, 2020
Looks like a White House official -- and the president's daughter -- acknowledges elections calls by AP.
Noted. https://t.co/VsBpWmpEIe— Alex Ward (@AlexWardVox) November 11, 2020
Some users pretended to take Ivanka's tweet as a concession, acting as though she was acknowledging the AP overall and therefore accepting the election results on behalf of her father.prevnext
Alaska to Russia
He can have Alaska. Closer to Vlad.
Ivanka doesn't understand those 3 electoral votes don't hurt the real winner.— JeffJoe (@JeffJoe49) November 11, 2020
Many cracked jokes about Alaska's proximity to Russia, referencing the Special Counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. They quipped that Trump might like to be in Alaska to be closer to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, whom he has often expressed admiration for.prevnext
Consolation Prize
A real-estate fraudster congratulates the former host of celebrity apprentice for winning a consolation prize. https://t.co/UVn16pqW7v— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) November 11, 2020
Some also remarked on how Ivanka's tweet seemed to be designed to praise her father, joking that his ego took a huge blow at the election loss. They speculated that the tweet might be for his benefit, not any real practical boast.prevnext
Consistent
There’s a lot of people suggesting this tweet is hypocritical because the president claims “the media doesn’t decide elections.” But it’s very consistent with the message of “things that help the president remain in power are unquestionably good.” https://t.co/aQtlOMLhUO— Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) November 11, 2020
Critics remarked that, while Ivanka's tweet might be hypocritical, it was undoubtedly "consistent," since she and the rest of the administration tend to focus only on news that is good for them.prevnext
Fraud
NO VOTER FRAUD THERE I GUESS RIGHT????? dumb asses https://t.co/oyA3tuhnuB— claribel a. ortega (@Claribel_Ortega) November 11, 2020
Finally, some users — joking or otherwise — asked Ivanka if the Trump campaign would be looking as closely for fraud in Alaska as they are in states where Trump lost.prev