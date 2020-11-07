Ivanka Trump Fires off Tweet About Counting Votes Amid Election Turmoil

✖

It's been days since election day took place, but the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden has been too close to call. While Biden is leading in several key battleground states at the moment (including Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona), Trump has continued to cast doubt on the electoral process by falsely claiming, without evidence, that there were illegally cast votes in this election and that, subsequently, the presidency is being stolen from him. In light of his inflammatory comments, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, took to Twitter and fanned the flames on this false "illegal voting" narrative.

On Twitter, Ivanka wrote that every legally cast vote should be counted and that illegally cast votes should not be. She wrote that this should not be a "controversial" matter. Ivanka ended her statement by writing that this goes for everyone and that she believes that "free and fair elections" are at the "foundation of our democracy." While Ivanka did not directly back up her father's claims that there has been "fraud" going on amidst this election, she did address the notion that there were Americans who could have voted illegally in this past election (there is currently no evidence to indicate that widespread voter fraud has occurred).

Every legally cast vote should be counted. Every illegally cast vote should not. This should not be controversial. This is not a partisan statement — free and fair elections are the foundation of our democracy. 🇺🇸 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 6, 2020

On Wednesday morning, hours after the polls closed in many locations around the United States, Trump falsely claimed from the White House that he had won the election (at the moment, neither he nor Biden have officially reached the requisite 270 electoral college votes to attain the presidency). "Frankly, we did win this election," he falsely claimed. "So our goal now is to ensure the integrity, for the good of this nation — this is a very big moment, this is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner, so we'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o'clock in the morning and add them to the list. It's a very sad moment." Trump has since said that he will challenge the outcomes in various states, as he has already called for a recount in Wisconsin, a state that turned blue in this election and ended up going to Biden.