Inauguration Day 2021: NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Celebrates 'Huge Day for So Many'

Joe Biden took the Presidential Oath of Office on Wednesday, becoming the 46th President of the United States. There were many people reacting to him taking office, including NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. The man who will control the No. 23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing acknowledged the many changes taking place on Inauguration Day while offering encouragement to social media.

"Change can be good, it can be bad," Wallace tweeted. "Change can be scary but what I encourage all to do is helping each other embrace it and welcome it with open arms. Today is a huge day for so many. Congrats [Joe Biden] and [Kamala Harris]" Wallace joined many professional athletes highlighting Inauguration Day, including NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry.

The NASCAR driver prompted a wide variety of responses, including comments from critics and supporters alike. Some said that they agreed with Wallace and want to embrace the change that is coming in the next four years. Others said that Biden will not "tweet hate" at Wallace.

This comment referenced a situation back in early July. Wallace had made headlines due to a garage door rope pull tied into the shape of a noose, which prompted an FBI investigation into whether he was the victim of a hate crime. While the investigation continued, Wallace's fellow drivers and all of the race teams banded together and pushed his stock car to the front of the pack as a sign of unity.

The authorities ultimately determined that the rope pull being fashioned into a noose shape was not actually a hate crime and that it had been present at the Talladega Superspeedway garage in 2019 when a different driver occupied the stall. Now former President Donald Trump responded to the findings by directing a tweet at Wallace.

"Has [Bubba Wallace] apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!" Trump tweeted.

Wallace, Trump's tweet, the Confederate flag ban and the Black Lives Matter paint scheme became the subject of an ad campaign by Root Insurance. The NASCAR driver worked out while these topics became white noise. He then walked up to a reporter who asked if he was going to apologize before turning and walking away.

Months later, Wallace is preparing for a new NASCAR season with a new racing team. Trump, on the other hand, has left the White House for the final time. Biden will now be President of the United States for the next four years.