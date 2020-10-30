NASCAR: 23XI Racing Unveils Red and White Color Scheme, and Fans Go Off

23XI Racing, the NASCAR team created by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin, surprised fans on Friday morning by revealing the paint scheme of the No. 23 Toyota Camry. Hamlin and the team's wheelman, Bubba Wallace, appeared on CBS This Morning to show off the look while 23XI's Twitter account provided more still images. The car featured a white base, bright red stripes and black trim, incorporating the color scheme of the Chicago Bulls. When fans saw the design, they responded with a mixture of excitement and boredom. Those that said they were fired up about the car explained that they loved the paint and how Jordan's NBA branding was a major influence. Those that said they didn't care about the reveal had a very specific reason for doing so. They proclaimed that they scheme would change once 23XI Racing added sponsors.

Yeah they might be still locking them down — Dom go clint bowyer (@domonic_neal) October 30, 2020 So what you're saying is this car will look completely different once the sponsorship is announced — Jake (@fubbaquestor) October 30, 2020 23XI Racing hasn't announced sponsors ahead of the 2021 season, a fact that created irritation among some fans when the reveal took place. They proclaimed that the car would not remain red and white once several sponsors jumped on board. These fans wondered if the car would be green, blue, purple or a variety of other colors throughout the season. Wallace's No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro changed colors throughout 2020, and fans expected a similar trend with the new team. prevnext

Ready for the merch pic.twitter.com/Lb4hkki82k — Stacy Wolf 🐺 (@StacyWolfOMFG) October 30, 2020 If they sold this was a diecast, it'd sell out instantly. — Nas 🦊🌱🎃 (@Nas_160) October 30, 2020 Every time a NASCAR team announces a new paint scheme, fans began asking about available merchandise. They say that they want to purchase hats, posters and miniature diecast models of the cars to proudly display in their homes. This trend continued on Friday when the red and white model surfaced. Fans continued pleading with 23XI to start taking orders in order to beat the holiday rush. prevnext

Cool, but I wish they would’ve used the Bulls block 23 instead — Brandon Hicks (@bhicks13) October 30, 2020 Damn was hoping it would be the Bulls-styled #23 — Delicious Meatball Sub (@DeliciousSub) October 30, 2020 When Jordan became a prominent part of the racing team, fans began expressing hope that elements of the Chicago Bulls brand would find their way into the car design. 23XI Racing sparked excitement among the fans with the revelation of a white, red and black car. However, a few people took issue with certain elements of the design. They wanted the car to go "full Bulls" instead of just using the paint scheme. prevnext

Reminds me of the Penske IndyCars and McLaren F1 cars of years gone by. Can't wait to see it on track! — Cyn✶n 🏴🚩 (@Cynon44) October 30, 2020 Got that super late look. I like it. Not even a Gibbs/Hamlin fan. — Pat Mejia (@whiskytalker24) October 30, 2020 While some fans have expressed their displeasure with the Toyota teams over the years, others are big fans. They regularly proclaim adoration for the car designs, especially when comparing them to the Ford Mustangs and Chevrolet Camaros. These fans continued to praise the Toyota teams on Friday after seeing the new design. prevnext

There better be a Jumpman on that hood! — ⚔️Van MERC⚔️ (@ItsEurb) October 30, 2020 Oh damm that’s hot🔥🔥 — trevorsports98 (@trevorsports98) October 30, 2020 Many fans expressed their excitement for the design on Friday after watching CBS This Morning. They proclaimed that the design was "incredible" while expressing hope about specific details. Many said that they wanted Jordan's iconic logo prominently featured. Hamlin has the Jordan logo on his firesuit, so fans expressed hope that this would continue to be the case with the paint scheme. Would there be a larger-than-life version used on the side or front of Wallace's stock car? prevnext

Kinda odd to announce a paint scheme without the sponsor.. unless the sponsor is going to be red and white?

*puts on thinking cap* — Greg Ras (@RasAero) October 30, 2020 I’m a Ford guy but I’m here for Bubba Wallace and Michael Jordan. That paint scheme looks awesome! — 👻 Phantasm Klown in the Universe 🎃 (@pkintheuniverse) October 30, 2020 While many fans proclaimed that the paint scheme will change when 23XI Racing adds sponsors, others took a different approach. They said that the team would find sponsors to fit the design. Some Twitter users went even further and said that Wallace is already set up considering that he drove a red and white DoorDash car for part of the 2020 season. prevnext