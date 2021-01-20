Inauguration Day 2021: Steph Curry Gifts Vice President Kamala Harris Personalized Warriors Jersey

✖

Kamala Harris was sworn in as Vice President of the United States on Wednesday, taking her oath of office from Justice Sonia Sotomayor as part of the Inauguration Day proceedings. She made history as the first woman to be elected vice president, a detail that created excitement among many. NBA star Steph Curry, in particular, showed his support for Harris by sending her a custom Golden State Warriors jersey.

The NBA team posted a video on Twitter that featured a voiceover from one of Harris' speeches. A little girl wore a No. 49 Warriors jersey, signifying that Harris will be the 49th vice president in U.S. history. The girl proudly wore the jersey while talking about how she likes the fact that the "Kamala is from Oakland" and that "she looks like me." The video transitioned to show Harris receiving the personalized jersey while watching a congratulatory message from Curry.

"Madame Vice President, I'm not saying you've got to put this up in your office at the White House, but it probably would be a good idea," the two-time MVP said in the video. "Congratulations. Blazing your own path, we are all rooting and supporting you the whole way."

Harris showed her excitement and responded with a message of her own to Curry, the Warriors and the city of Oakland. "I will proudly, proudly display this in the office of the Vice President of the United States, an office I am about to occupy and I cannot thank you enough and you always bring such joy and pride to me, as a daughter of Oakland," she said. "Go Warriors!"

This gesture is not the first time that Curry has sent an autographed jersey to the newest Vice President of the United States. He previously gifted her a No. 30 Curry jersey in November after she and President Joe Biden won the election. However, the latest jersey is special due to the number, the nameplate reading "Madame VP" and the color scheme.

The Golden State Warriors may have left Oakland for San Francisco, but the team is paying tribute to its roots with a special City Edition featuring red and yellow piping. This is the jersey that Curry sent to Harris to celebrate her making history. Now the jersey referring to her as a "Legendary VP" will hang in the White House for four years.