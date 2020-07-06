Donald Trump Goes After Bubba Wallace, and Drivers and Fans Fire Back
Monday morning, President Donald Trump went after NASCAR and one of its drivers. He asked if Bubba Wallace has apologized to the drivers and officials "who came to his aid" after the investigation into a garage door rope pull with a noose tied into the handle. Trump continued and said that this "hoax" and the NASCAR Confederate flag ban caused the lowest ratings ever and led to heated responses from fans and drivers alike.
When Trump sent the tweet, many Twitter users responded with a mixture of angry comments and statistics. For example, one FOX Sports executive immediately tweeted that NASCAR viewership increased by eight percent since the return from a 10-week hiatus. Drivers, on the other hand, either responded to Trump and showed support for Wallace or simply retweeted previous messages featuring the hashtag, #IStandWithBubba. There were some fans that agreed with Trump, but a vocal majority fired back and said that Wallace has "nothing to apologize for."
Rage tweeting because the trump car crashed out— Coach (@Midwestcoach1) July 6, 2020
There is nothing to apologize for when:— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 6, 2020
--Taking a perceived threat seriously
--People show support for one another
--Making policy to be more inclusive & more welcoming
--Doing what you feel is right, regardless of any perceived business consequences
NEW: NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick fires back at Pres. Trump's call for an apology from Bubba Wallace: "We don’t need an apology. We did what was right and we will do just fine without your support." https://t.co/1jG3rmUT4w pic.twitter.com/ALoZefkGhe— ABC News (@ABC) July 6, 2020
Trump supporter here, but I don't agree. I think Bubba and the NASCAR community all acted appropriately given the circumstances and how it played out.— Scott S (@Major_Speed) July 6, 2020
It's sad when the president of a nation decides to single out one citizen and attack them like this. What the hell is wrong with him?— Rick Thweatt (@Thweatter) July 6, 2020
.@RPMotorsports owner Andrew Murstein: "I find it hard to believe that the President would send out such a misinformed tweet. ... Bubba has reacted in a truthful, professional, level headed and positive manner. The NASCAR commmunity, and those in the know all stand by him." pic.twitter.com/qWuIAuU3lT— Adam Stern (@A_S12) July 6, 2020
Why does trump reserve his worst vitriol for Bubba Wallace, whose team found a noose in his garage...
...but is STILL silent on Putin putting bounties on the heads of American soldiers????— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 6, 2020
#istandwithbubbawallace what Trump tweeted this morning was a disgrace to him, his family, and all Americans. Clearly he is either ignorant or flat out racist or both. Anyone who knows the story knows Bubba has ZERO to do with the noose.— the Bully of Broad Street (@BubbaMontgomer3) July 6, 2020
The President of the United States (Trump) wants Bubba Wallace to apologize to NASCAR when he didn’t even report the noose in that garage! Unbelievable. This man, Trump, is a racist and a liar.— Katie Rost (@KatieRost) July 6, 2020
NASCAR FOUND THE NOOSE, NOT BUBBA WALLACE! WHY CAN'T ALL OF YOU IDIOTS GET THAT THROUGH YOUR DENSE SKULLS! STOP FEEDING INTO PEOPLE THAT WANT TO SPLIT THE UNITED STATES APART AND MAYBE, AS OUR "LEADER" START PULLING IT TOGETHER.— Eddie Smith (@Padres61) July 6, 2020
Mr President ...Bubba acknowledged jumping the gun and America rally around him as you should too. At least he had the fortitude to admit it want what he thought. I love ya Mr. President though don’t polarize this. Remember 99% of NASCAR voted for you!— Jim Crouse (@BigDaddyC67) July 6, 2020
You should be proud that all the @NASCAR Family immediately got behind Bubba. That showed compassion. You know compassion.— Mark Steffich (@MarkSteffich) July 6, 2020
Look it up.
Bubba has no reason to apologize. Nascar's ratings are up not down they are up. So you need to apologize to Bubba.— lori mizner (@lorimizner) July 6, 2020