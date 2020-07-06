Donald Trump Goes After Bubba Wallace, and Drivers and Fans Fire Back

Monday morning, President Donald Trump went after NASCAR and one of its drivers. He asked if Bubba Wallace has apologized to the drivers and officials "who came to his aid" after the investigation into a garage door rope pull with a noose tied into the handle. Trump continued and said that this "hoax" and the NASCAR Confederate flag ban caused the lowest ratings ever and led to heated responses from fans and drivers alike.

When Trump sent the tweet, many Twitter users responded with a mixture of angry comments and statistics. For example, one FOX Sports executive immediately tweeted that NASCAR viewership increased by eight percent since the return from a 10-week hiatus. Drivers, on the other hand, either responded to Trump and showed support for Wallace or simply retweeted previous messages featuring the hashtag, #IStandWithBubba. There were some fans that agreed with Trump, but a vocal majority fired back and said that Wallace has "nothing to apologize for."