Inauguration Day 2021: Twitter Has a Field Day With Joe Biden's Middle Name, Robinette

By Anna Rumer

As Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States alongside Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday, many Americans breathed a sigh of relief following the violent events of Jan. 6, in which a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempted insurrection. Others embraced the historic day with humor, turning their heads particularly when Biden was sworn in as his full name — Joe Robinette Biden.

Following his inauguration, Biden addressed the nation, saying, "This is America's day. This is democracy's day. Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but a cause. The cause of democracy. The people, the will of the people, has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded." The speech was well-received, but people couldn't hold back from tweeting about the president's middle name now that he officially holds the country's highest office. Keep scrolling to see some of the tweets that had "Robinette" trending on Twitter in places all over the world.

'United States Presidential Draft'

Twitter came with jokes, of course, but others shared how they planned to use the name to pay tribute to the president and vice president. "My next hamsters will be named Robinette and Devi," one person tweeted.

prevnext

Making History

One person joked that "when & If President Biden acts up," they plan on addressing him "by his middle name... ROBINETTE."

prevnext

Trending in France

The middle name even began trending in France, one Twitter user pointed out, with someone noting in French that it was their "favorite" piece of information "ever."

prevnext

'Never Once Knew'

Others were simply shocked that they made it this far without knowing Biden's middle name, as another person quipped, "I really like Joe Biden’s middle name. Robinette. It’s like Robin...with jazz hands."

prevnext

'How Did I Miss That'

The sentiment was widespread from people who were shocked at the name revelation. "I died when I heard that Bidens middle name is ROBINETTE," one person wrote. "How did I miss that all these years?"

prevnext

'Kinda Lit'

Other people thought Biden should fully embrace his middle name more! "Bruh his middle name is robinette???.... that’s kinda lit [what the f—]," one person tweeted.

prevnext
0comments

Other Robinettes

Other people with the name Robinette joined in with the conversation, as some wondered if the name would become more popular now that Biden was president. "Will Robinette become a popular baby boy name, ya think?" one person tweeted.

prev
Start the Conversation

of