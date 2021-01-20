Inauguration Day 2021: Twitter Has a Field Day With Joe Biden's Middle Name, Robinette

As Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States alongside Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday, many Americans breathed a sigh of relief following the violent events of Jan. 6, in which a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempted insurrection. Others embraced the historic day with humor, turning their heads particularly when Biden was sworn in as his full name — Joe Robinette Biden.

Following his inauguration, Biden addressed the nation, saying, "This is America's day. This is democracy's day. Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but a cause. The cause of democracy. The people, the will of the people, has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded." The speech was well-received, but people couldn't hold back from tweeting about the president's middle name now that he officially holds the country's highest office. Keep scrolling to see some of the tweets that had "Robinette" trending on Twitter in places all over the world.