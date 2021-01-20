Inauguration Day 2021: Twitter Has a Field Day With Joe Biden's Middle Name, Robinette
As Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States alongside Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday, many Americans breathed a sigh of relief following the violent events of Jan. 6, in which a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempted insurrection. Others embraced the historic day with humor, turning their heads particularly when Biden was sworn in as his full name — Joe Robinette Biden.
Following his inauguration, Biden addressed the nation, saying, "This is America's day. This is democracy's day. Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but a cause. The cause of democracy. The people, the will of the people, has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded." The speech was well-received, but people couldn't hold back from tweeting about the president's middle name now that he officially holds the country's highest office. Keep scrolling to see some of the tweets that had "Robinette" trending on Twitter in places all over the world.
'United States Presidential Draft'
“With the 46th pick of the United States Presidential Draft, we the people select Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. from the University of Delaware”— Kyle (@tallboiikyleee) January 20, 2021
Twitter came with jokes, of course, but others shared how they planned to use the name to pay tribute to the president and vice president. "My next hamsters will be named Robinette and Devi," one person tweeted.
Making History
Biden is the first president with the middle name Robinette #bidenfacts— tara 2021 (@proletarat) January 20, 2021
One person joked that "when & If President Biden acts up," they plan on addressing him "by his middle name... ROBINETTE."
Trending in France
omg Robinette is trending in France bwahaha pic.twitter.com/arO4jElyPF— Noemiette ❤️💜💙 (@NoewatchesTV) January 20, 2021
The middle name even began trending in France, one Twitter user pointed out, with someone noting in French that it was their "favorite" piece of information "ever."
'Never Once Knew'
Joe Biden has been on my tv in some capacity close to my whole life and I never once knew that his middle name was “Robinette”— Sean, the Meme Sculptor (@paperclipmonger) January 20, 2021
Others were simply shocked that they made it this far without knowing Biden's middle name, as another person quipped, "I really like Joe Biden's middle name. Robinette. It's like Robin...with jazz hands."
'How Did I Miss That'
We calling him Robinette from now on fym— DJ_Lowrider (@Big_Spinna) January 20, 2021
The sentiment was widespread from people who were shocked at the name revelation. "I died when I heard that Bidens middle name is ROBINETTE," one person wrote. "How did I miss that all these years?"
'Kinda Lit'
First off I don’t particularly appreciate y’all diminishing Robinette to just R, because it’s in a class all it’s own and it need to be said dammit 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AvPZFRL1d2— #FreeKeithDavisJr (@50ShadesofKellz) January 20, 2021
Other people thought Biden should fully embrace his middle name more! "Bruh his middle name is robinette???.... that's kinda lit [what the f—]," one person tweeted.
Other Robinettes
It thrills me to share a name with our president! #Robinette— Robinette Kelly (@GHOFS) January 20, 2021
Other people with the name Robinette joined in with the conversation, as some wondered if the name would become more popular now that Biden was president. "Will Robinette become a popular baby boy name, ya think?" one person tweeted.