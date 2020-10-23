NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Is Unapologetic in Powerful Root Insurance Ad

✖

Bubba Wallace is not apologizing for anything he has done in 2020. The NASCAR star has teamed up with Root Insurance for the "Unapologetic" campaign, and a new commercial was released this week. The video shows Wallace working out with a TV showing his biggest highlights this past year. At the end of the commercial, a reporter asked Wallace if he owed anyone an apology, which led to him walking away.

"Getting to know Bubba Wallace and what he stands for made this partnership one that we couldn't pass up," Alex Timm, Root Co-Founder, and CEO said in a statement to Business Wire. "He is dedicated to standing up for what is right, even when it involves facing adversity. Root was created to make car insurance more fair — standing up against the established industry that priced more on demographics than driving behavior. We are proud to support Bubba Wallace."

Root Insurance, which is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is known as the first insurer to commit to removing credit scores from its pricing model when calculating a customer's auto insurance premiums. According to the official website, Root's mission is to "bring meaningful change to the insurance industry means identifying the things that are broken, and committing to creating systemic change. Here are just some of the ways that we’re taking action to revolutionize insurance."

"Root Insurance is doing what is right and making insurance more fair, and I am proud to partner with a company making a difference," Wallace said in a statement. I stand firmly with the goal of eliminating bias from insurance, and I truly believe we can work together to help make the world a better place." Along with his partnership with Root, Wallace is looking forward to the 2021 NASCAR season as he will represent 23XI, a new team which is owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

"Michael and I have a shared vision for this team," Hamlin said in a team release, "so it’s exciting to see it reflected in the team name and on the race car with the iconic number 23 that Michael made famous." Wallace, 27, has competed in 109 races in the NACAR cup series and has finished in the top 10 nine times. In his first appearance in the Daytona 500 in 2018, Wallace finished second behind Austin Dillon.