Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama's Inauguration Fist Bump Makes Waves

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama attended the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Jan. 20, and it was an interaction between Michelle and Harris that got Twitter talking ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. Due to COVID-19 protocols, greetings between the Obamas and Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were limited to fist bumps, a moment that quickly became a highlight of the day. (Photo: Getty / Tasos Katopodis) Harris made history on Wednesday as the first Black and Southeast Asian woman to take the office while Michelle was the first Black woman to hold the role of First Lady, and their celebratory greeting was an emotional one for viewers around the world. Scroll through to see what Twitter had to say.

It's the Kamala Harris Michelle Obama #Inauguration fist bump for me!✊🏾pic.twitter.com/9h2kW1odYY — It's Madam Vice President Harris to YOU in today! (@flywithkamala) January 20, 2021 "I lived to see Kamala Harris double fist bump Michelle Obama and I am SCREAMING with happiness right now," one Twitter user exclaimed. Another wrote, "The fist bump between Kamala and Michelle at the inauguration was an affection I didn't know I needed to see. Black women I love you. I love us."

What will people remember most today? (in no particular order) 1) Michelle's presence with that style

2) Obama/Harris double fist bump

3) VP Kamala Devi Harris!

4) Biden's Speech

Many people declared the fist bump their personal highlight of the inauguration. "The biggest highlights from this inauguration is Michelle Obama's outfit, Michelle Obama and Kamala fist bump, Barack and Michelle's entrance," one tweeted.

The Kamala/Michelle fist bump had my eyes watering a lil. Not gonna lie. — Casey (@Casey_Vee) January 20, 2021 Several Twitter users wrote that the moment made them tear up. " I just saw Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama fist bump couldn't hold back tears," someone tweeted. "Listen, I feel how I feel about these politicians, but yes I did absolutely burst into tears watching Kamala fist-bump Michelle," added another.

That clip of Kamala & Michelle fist bump will live rent free in my head for a while. That "we did it, sis!" bump! I felt it. 😭😭😭 — Angie (@angieumoh) January 20, 2021 Others were sure the two women were communicating silently during the exchange. "For me it was when Kamala and Michelle did the fist bump," one viewer declared. "I FELT that one. I KNOW they were telepathing and I know exactly what they were saying." Another shared, "We understand that unspoken conversation in that fist bump."

I NEED THAT MICHELLE AND KAMALA FIST BUMP PIC STAT — Pepper Potts (@cocoapixiedust) January 20, 2021 Many people shared their immediate need to memorialize the moment. "I need a spray painted Tee of that Michelle and Kamala fist bump," one proclaimed. Someone else wrote, "I need that Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama fist bump in my wall ASAP."