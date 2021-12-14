Serious Ice Cream Recall Revealed by FDA

Another ice cream brand was hit with a serious recall over the weekend, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association (MDVA) recalled some of its Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream Pints because they include soy and wheat ingredients, but no warning on the labels. People with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat or soy could have life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume products with the ingredients. The recall impacts ice cream sold in North Carolina and South Carolina.

The recalled pints have the stapped “SELL BY” date of Sept. 15, 2022. The date can be found at the bottom of each package. The Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice cream pints have the UPC code “0 74336 65079 6.” MDVA found the problem when consumers discovered that some containers of the Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream flavor actually contained Cookie Dough Ice Cream. The Cookie Dough flavor has soy and wheat ingredients, unlike the Butter Almond flavor, so they were not listed on the Butter Almond containers.

MDVA made 8,040 pints of Butter Almond Ice Cream on Sept. 15 and started shipping out the ice cream on Sept. 24. The pints reached North Carolina and South Carolina Harris Teeter stores. Retailers were asked to stop selling and distributing Butter Almoing pints immediately. Consumers should throw up their pints or ask for a refund from the store they bought the pints from.

This is the latest ice cream recall reported by the FDA. Back in April, Velvet Ice Cream voluntarily recalled all of its ice cream produced on or after March 24 as a precaution because batches were possibly contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The products were sent to supermarkets, drug stores, and convenience stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia.

“We’re conducting this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA out of consideration for the wellbeing and safety of our customers and consumers,” Velvet Ice Cream CEO Luconda Dager said in a statement released by the FDA. “We continue to be committed to serving consumers with high-quality ice cream and sherbet products.”

In January, Weis Markets recalled over 11,000 cartons of ice cream after it was discovered that they could contain metal pieces. “The products may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically metal filling equipment parts,” the company said in a statement. The cartons were sold in all 197 Weis Markets, which includes stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and West Virginia, reports CNN.