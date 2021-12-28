Those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an ice cream recall that impacts 8,040 pints of product in the Southeast. Certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association are affected, per the FDA. In this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.

The company is recalling pint-sized containers of Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream because bits of cookie dough made their way into the batch. While this flavor combination does not sound unpleasant, it does not match the label, and the product does not list wheat or soy in its ingredients, even though they are present in the ice cream. This could pose serious risks to those with dietary sensitivities. Fortunately, the accidental mixture only impacted one lot of product, so it should be relatively easy to determine if you need to throw yours out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The recalled ice cream can easily be identified by some of the numbers on the package. The recalled containers have a “sell-by date” of Sept. 15, 2022, and a UPC code of 0 74336 65079 6 beneath the barcode. The FDA notes that the product was sold only in Harris Teeter stores in North Carolina and South Carolina.

The agency is asking consumers to take this recall seriously even if they don’t personally have soy or wheat allergies, pointing out that an unsuspecting guest might be impacted. They are advising consumers to play it safe and throw the product out, or return it to the point of purchase for a refund. Retailers have been asked to dispose of the product. Consumers who want more information can call the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association at 1-800-552-1976.

Soy allergies are one of the more serious dietary ailments out there. Symptoms of soy allergies range from indigestion and stomach crams to vomiting and diarrhea, but can also include respiratory symptoms like shortness of breath, difficult breathing, hoarse voice and a repetitive cough. The allergy can even give patients a frightening weak pulse if exposed, and in some rare cases can lead to anaphylaxis. Customers who are suffering from any of these symptoms should contact a medical professional immediately.