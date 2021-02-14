'Gorilla Glue Girl' Tessica Brown Using $20K in GoFundMe Donations for a Good Cause

✖

Tessica Brown, the TikTok user who became a viral sensation after opening up about using Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive instead of traditional hair spray, has found a good cause for the money she raised through a GoFundMe page. Her manager told TMZ she plans to donate more than $20,000 to the Restore Foundation, which provides reconstructive surgery to those in need. Brown, dubbed the "Gorilla Glue Girl" online, no longer needs most of the funds herself after a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon agreed to help her for free.

After the video describing her ordeal went viral, Brown and her sister Juanita Brown launched a GoFundMe page, where they have raised over $23,000 in just seven days from over 1,400 individual donations. She initially planned to use the funds for medical expenses, but surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng offered her help Brown for free. She took him up on the offer and flew from Louisiana to Los Angeles. TMZ cameras caught the procedure, which restored Brown's hair back to normal.

On Saturday, Brown's manager told TMZ she will donate most of the funds to Obeng's Restore Foundation. She hopes to help those who need procedures similar to hers and do not have the same access she did. Brown only plans to keep $1,000 from the GoFundMe to pay for her emergency room visit in Louisiana before she went to Los Angeles and for other travel expenses. According to TMZ, Brown has already made a "small fortune" from selling merchandise related to her ordeal. "With the remainder of the money I will be blessing three local families thanks for all the support love you guys so much thank you," Brown wrote on Instagram Sunday.

Brown became a viral star earlier this month when she shared a TikTok video, in which she explained how she tried Gorilla Glue instead of hair spray. The experiment became a nightmare though. She said she was experiencing headaches as her hair became tighter around her head. Gorilla Glue suggested using rubbing alcohol, but this did not work. She then went to a local hospital's emergency room, but even the staff there could not help. Then, Obeng offered to perform a $12,500 procedure to fix Brown's hair for free. Obeng used medical-grade adhesive remover and other chemicals to fix the situation. "We are glad that Miss Brown was able to be treated and we hope that she is doing well," Gorilla Glue said in a statement to TMZ.