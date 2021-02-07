'Gorilla Glue Girl' Lands in ER Due to Glue in Hair, Twitter Shows Support
TikTok user Tessica Brown went viral on the social media platform earlier this week for spraying Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive on her hair instead of normal hair spray. The experiment quickly turned into a nightmare though, as her hair became completely stiff after several washes and it would not move. She tried everything, including a suggestion from Gorilla Glue, but nothing worked. On Saturday, Brown revealed she went to the hospital to get the glue removed.
As Brown explained in a TikTok video earlier this week, her hair has been stuck in place for about a month because she thought using Gorilla Glue spray to finish her hair would keep it in place. The original video racked up over 14.4 million views. She later told TMZ she cannot wash out the glue and cannot even shave her hair. It was getting tighter around her head, leading to headaches.
Gorilla Glue suggested rubbing alcohol would help. "The less aggressive solvent for her hair/scalp would be rubbing alcohol to try and saturate her hair and then gently comb it out and shampoo," the company said in a statement to TMZ. Unfortunately, since Brown has been in this situation for a month, her hair has "likely fractured at the root, but we certainly hope for the best," the company said.
Brown tried rubbing alcohol, but it did not work. She also wrote on Instagram that she tried coconut and tea tree oil. That did not work either, so her followers on Instagram began flooding her post with suggestions. It appears that none of these suggestions worked. On Saturday, she shared a photo from outside a hospital in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, adding two crying emojis. She also shared a photo of herself in the hospital's emergency room, where the light is clearly reflecting off her hair because of the glue.
I’m glad mfs actually supporting her thru this. When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn’t know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her shit. I hope she recovers well 🙏🏾 #gorillagluegirl— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 6, 2021
While other viral cases like this might cause trolls and bullies to come out of the woodwork, Brown's case did not. Instead, people offered her advice on how to get out of the situation. Even some celebrities offered their support. Chance the Rapper said he was going to laugh at Brown's video, but after seeing the outpouring of support, he wished her well.
"So many are being dismissive of #gorillagluegirl," The View co-host Sunny Hostin wrote Saturday. "Given the history of how black women are targeted and still battle the pervasive belief that our natural hair is unprofessional, unkempt, or in some way 'a statement' pls show her some grace and understanding."
"I'm really glad that my timeline has been full of people genuinely worrying about the outcome for #gorillagluegirl and not clowning her," one Twitter user wrote. "It's quite wholesome." Another person wrote, "People make mistakes. She showed strength just to post it and own it. I know she's gonna be alright, and I hope the Gorilla Glue company sends her a check!"
#gorillagluegirl has me triple checking the labels on my hair products justtt in case🥴 pic.twitter.com/gGV17Ma5Bw— Steph (@StephNk) February 6, 2021
"I love how we all coming together to support #gorillagluegirl and not laughing at her," one Twitter user wrote. "I hope she feels the love and support the universe is sending her way. So many prayers for her," another wrote, adding a heart emoji.
I have been praying for #gorillagluegirl tonight. I’m not sure what interventions can be made other than surgical removal, but I also believe in a God of miracles!
I believe in a God who moves mountains & walks on water.
I believe giants can be slain in the powerful name!— Leah Palmer (@leahapalmer) February 5, 2021
"I love how the internet is so invested in #gorillagluegirl. We're all wishing her the best," one person wrote. "I am too," another responded. "I've been a hairdresser for 30 years and I'm humbled to say I don't have the answer. I'm hopeful that she's seeking medical treatment. Praying for her."