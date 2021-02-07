'Gorilla Glue Girl' Lands in ER Due to Glue in Hair, Twitter Shows Support

TikTok user Tessica Brown went viral on the social media platform earlier this week for spraying Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive on her hair instead of normal hair spray. The experiment quickly turned into a nightmare though, as her hair became completely stiff after several washes and it would not move. She tried everything, including a suggestion from Gorilla Glue, but nothing worked. On Saturday, Brown revealed she went to the hospital to get the glue removed.

As Brown explained in a TikTok video earlier this week, her hair has been stuck in place for about a month because she thought using Gorilla Glue spray to finish her hair would keep it in place. The original video racked up over 14.4 million views. She later told TMZ she cannot wash out the glue and cannot even shave her hair. It was getting tighter around her head, leading to headaches.

Gorilla Glue suggested rubbing alcohol would help. "The less aggressive solvent for her hair/scalp would be rubbing alcohol to try and saturate her hair and then gently comb it out and shampoo," the company said in a statement to TMZ. Unfortunately, since Brown has been in this situation for a month, her hair has "likely fractured at the root, but we certainly hope for the best," the company said.