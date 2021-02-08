Gorilla Glue Girl's Hair Still Covered in Adhesive Despite ER Trip and Brand's Advice

✖

TikTok user Tessica Brown's hair is still covered in Gorilla Clue Spray Adhesive, even after taking a trip to the emergency room over the weekend. Brown went viral on social media and was quickly dubbed the "Gorilla Glue Girl" because of her situation. Sources close to Brown told TMZ she spent almost an entire day in the ER and the trip was still unsuccessful. Earlier, she followed Gorilla Glue's advice for removing the glue, but that did not work either. She has now hired an attorney to consider her options.

Early last week, Brown shared a video on TikTok, explaining that about a month ago, she tried Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive on her hair instead of normal hair spray. The glue could not be removed though and continued to get tighter, to the point that Brown said she was suffering from headaches. Gorilla Glue suggested she use rubbing alcohol to "try and saturate her hair and then gently comb it out and shampoo." However, when this did not do anything, Brown went to a hospital on Saturday, hoping the staff there could help.

Sources told TMZ Brown was in the hospital for 22 hours. Staff put acetone on the back of her head, but that made the situation worse. It burned her scalp and the glue hardened up. Brown reportedly hired an attorney. She is arguing that the adhesive glue bottle only says not to use it on the eyes, skin, or clothing. It does not tell consumers not to use it on their hair, Brown claims. She also started a GoFundMe page, which has raised over $9,900 in just one day.

On Monday, Gorilla Glue issued another statement, wishing Brown the best after she received medical treatment. "This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent," the company's statement reads. "Our spray adhesive states in the warning label, 'Do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin or on clothing...' It is used for craft, home, auto or office projects to mount things to surfaces such as paper, cardboard, wood, laminate, and fabric."

Brown's case could have brought out trolls, but instead many on the web hoped she would find the help she needs. Even some celebrities reached out. "I’m glad mfs actually supporting her thru this," Chance the Rapper wrote. "When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn’t know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her s—. I hope she recovers well." The View co-host Sunny Hostin also chimed in, writing, "Given the history of how black women are targeted and still battle the pervasive belief that our natural hair is unprofessional, unkempt, or in some way 'a statement' pls show her some grace and understanding."