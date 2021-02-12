'Gorilla Glue Girl' Tessica Brown Undergoes Surgery to Remove Glue From Hair: Watch the Procedure

✖

Tessica Brown, the TikTok user who became known as "Gorilla Glue Girl" on social media, is sleeping much easier tonight after undergoing a procedure to finally fix her hair. Brown went viral on social media last weekend when she explained how she tried to use Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive to keep her hair in place instead of traditional hair spay. Unforutnately, her hair became stuck, even giving her headaches. Thanks to a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon though, the Louisiana native can now comb her hair.

Back on Tuesday, TMZ reported that Dr. Michael Obeng offered to do the $12,500 procedure for free. She took him up on the offer and flew to Los Angeles on Wednesday. The next day, Obeng got to work and completed the procedure in four hours. TMZ cameras were there the entire time, and the outlet published a four-minute edit of the procedure. Brown had to be put under light anesthesia during the process, so she was completely shocked to see the results aferward. Obeng said he used a mix of medical grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil and a dash of acetone. "We are glad that Miss Brown was able to be treated and we hope that she is doing well," Gorilla Glue said in a statement to TMZ.

Last week, Brown explained in a TikTok video why she used Gorilla Glue on her hair last month and how it started causing unbearable pain. She later went to her local hospital's emergency room, but even the staff there could not fix her hair. She also used rubbing alcohol like Gorilla Glue suggested, but this did not work either. The only way she could find relief during this situation was by having her sister cut off her pony tail, which she told TMZ she hopes to grow back.

Brown later hired an attorney, TMZ reported. Gorilla Glue then issued another statement on the situation, noting that its product is made to be permanent and not to be used on hair. "Our spray adhesive states in the warning label, 'Do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin or on clothing,'" the company's statement read. "It is used for craft, home, auto or office projects to mount things to surfaces such as paper, cardboard, wood, laminate, and fabric."

Brown's story earned several celebrity followers, including The View co-host Sunny Hostin and Chance the Rapper. Hostin asked people to show Brown "some grace and understanding," while Chance was happy to see many social media users showing Brown support. "When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn’t know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her s—," Chance tweeted. "I hope she recovers well."