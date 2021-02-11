Gorilla Glue Girl: Sunny Hostin Defends Tessica Brown From 'Dismissive' Critics, Asks for 'Understanding'

✖

The View co-host Sunny Hostin is among the celebrities defending Tessica Brown, the TikTok user who became a viral star after she opened up about using Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive on her hair in place of traditional hair spray. Brown quickly became known as "Gorilla Glue Girl" on social media and thousands of users wished her the best in her plight to get her hair un-stuck. After a trip to a local hospital did not work, she flew to Los Angeles, where a doctor was able to help her fix her hair.

"So many are being dismissive of [Gorilla Glue Girl]," Hostin wrote on Saturday, Feb. 6, just as Brown's story went viral on Twitter. "Given the history of how black women are targeted and still battle the pervasive belief that our natural hair is unprofessional, unkempt, or in some way 'a statement' pls show her some grace and understanding." Chance the Rapper also wished Brown well last weekend, writing, "I’m glad mfs actually supporting her thru this. When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn’t know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her s—. I hope she recovers well."

So many are being dismissive of #gorillagluegirl. Given the history of how black women are targeted and still battle the pervasive belief that our natural hair is unprofessional, unkempt, or in some way “a statement” pls show her some grace and understanding. https://t.co/t6k8JHYKfv — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) February 6, 2021

Brown took to TikTok earlier this month to explain that she tried to use the spray adhesive to keep her hair in shape instead of hair spray. After a month, her hair was still stuck and she was starting to feel headaches. Nothing worked, including rubbing alcohol, which Gorilla Glue suggested. She then went to her local hospital ER in Louisiana, and the staff there still could not help.

After TMZ reported that Brown hired an attorney, Gorilla Glue issued another statement, warning that the product is not meant to be used on hair. "Our spray adhesive states in the warning label, 'Do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin or on clothing,'" the company said. "It is used for craft, home, auto or office projects to mount things to surfaces such as paper, cardboard, wood, laminate, and fabric."

On Wednesday, Brown told her followers on Instagram that she was heading to Los Angeles, where she finally had her hair fixed. Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng offered to do the procedure for free, reports TMZ. After four hours, Brown's hair was finally free of the glue. "We are glad that Miss Brown was able to be treated and we hope that she is doing well," Gorilla Clue said in a statement to TMZ after the procedure.