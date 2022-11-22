Fudge Recalled Due to Undeclared Nuts

A potentially life-threatening allergy concern has resulted in one product being pulled from store shelves and health officials advising consumers not to eat it. Just ahead of Thanksgiving feasts and the holiday season, Fudgeamentals on Nov. 17 voluntarily recalled one lot of its Chocolate Fudge Bites due to the presence of undeclared walnuts.

According to a notice shared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the recall only pertains to the Melville, New York-based company's Chocolate Fudge Bites packaged in 8 oz. plastic containers. The product comes in packaging marked with lot #22301015 and UPC code 840235800392, which can be located on the back or bottom side of the product just below the barcode. The lot number can be found printed directly on the side of the package. No other products are affected by the recall. The recalled fudge was distributed through Fareway retail stores in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Images of the recalled prodcut, including the label, can be viewed by clicking here.

The recall is in response to a packaging mishap. Per the FDA, a Fareway employee discovered Chocolate Walnut Fudge Bites were incorrectly labeled as Chocolate Fudge Bites, resulting in undeclared walnuts. A recall was subsequently issued by the company. Walnuts are a tree nut, which is one of the most common food allergies in both children and adults. Symptoms of an allergic reaction to tree nuts can appear within a few minutes or up to 30 minutes after exposure and range from mild to life-threatening, with symptoms including abdominal pain, nausea, trouble swallowing, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, and itching of the mouth, throat, skin, eyes, hands, or other body regions, among others, according to Healthline. In rare cases, consumption of products containing tree nuts can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

While no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem, consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the recalled Fudgeamentals fudge. Due to this, those consumers are urged not to eat the recalled product. The recalled Chocolate Fudge Bites should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.