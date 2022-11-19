Whole Foods Dessert Hit With Recall

Frequent shoppers at Whole Foods need to closely look at their recent purchases due to this recent recall. Amid a string of recalls at the popular grocery, another item has now been added to the "do not consume list." On Nov. 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers that Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes food snacks sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores have been recalled. The recall was initiated by Boston Baking, Inc. due to the presence of undeclared pecans.

The recall only affects 3-ounce, individually wrapped packages "Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes" food snacks. Packaged in a 3-ounce, clear plastic package, the recall includes those products marked with a "Packed On" date of 10/17/22-11/10/22 and with a "Sell By" date of 10/22/22-11/15/22. The recalled products also have UPC (01)00238543000007(3904)0019900 printed on the back label. The recalled dessert items were sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores throughout New England in the states of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New Jersey, and New York. No other products are affected by the recall.

Boston Baking, Inc. issued the recall after a Whole Foods Market team member discovered hat the pecan-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not include pecans in the ingredient list. A subsequent investigation found that "the problem was caused by an isolated error in the company's production and packaging processes," per the FDA. Consumers with a tree nut allergy or sensitivity could experience severe reactions, including anaphylaxis, by consuming products with these ingredients.

Due to the risk the product poses to some consumers, those who purchased the recalled Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes food snacks are urged not to consume if allergic to pecans. The product can instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The recall marks just the latest not only to hit a major grocer, but Whole Foods. In late October, the grocer recalled dipping caramel formally sold using the name "Dipping Caramel by the Pound." The product, which was sold in five stores total in three different states, was recalled due to undeclared wheat in the product. At around the same time, Foster Farm's "Chicken Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat," which was sold at Costco, was recalled due to the possible presence of plastic.