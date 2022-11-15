Christmas Candy Recalled

A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.

Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the recall Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. Plum Puddigs, an image of which can be found in a notice posted by the company here. The company's Plum Puddings were mislabeled as Christmas Caramels or Gingerbread Chocolates, with the packaging featuring Best Before dates of "JUL 2023" with batch code "209.22." Also impacted by the recall is Best Before date "OCT 2023" with batch code "293.22." No other products are included in the recall.

The recall was issued due to the mislabeling error, which resulted in Plum Puddings being packaged in labeling for Christmas Caramels or Gingerbread Chocolates. This meant the products were sold in packaging that did not list almonds in the ingredients. Almonds, a tree nut, pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers allergic to them. Tree nut allergies are some of the most common food allergies. Symptoms of an allergy include hives or itching in and around the mouth, wheezing, skin redness, swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat, and abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. In rare cases, consumption of products containing tree nuts can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. The packaging also did not list alcohol as an ingredient.

Due to the severe risk the product poses to some consumers, Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. and Australian health officials have urged consumers who have an almond allergy or intolerance or who may have an adverse response to alcohol not to consume the recalled product. Consumers can instead return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

While the recall applies to consumers in Australia, consumers in the United States haven't gone unscathed when it comes to holiday-related recalls. On Oct. 28, Cedar Creek Popcorn recalled its popular 18 oz. Old-Fashioned Caramel Holiday Popcorn Box. The recall was issued after it was determined the side of the box features a Gluten Free claim when there are elements with gluten contained in the product.