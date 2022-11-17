Tyson Fresh Meats Recalls Almost 100,000 Pounds of Raw Ground Beef

Nearly 100,000 pounds of product is being pulled from store shelves after H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc. issued a massive ground beef recall. On Nov. 16, consumers were advised against eating multiple ground beef products after the company received numerous complaints from consumers who reported finding "mirror-like" material in the food products.

In total, approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products are subject to recall. Recalled products include 5- and 10-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% lean ground beef and 5-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% lean ground chuck, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recalled products bear establishment number "EST. 245E" on the seam of the chub and have a "Best Before or Freeze By" date of Nov. 25. The ground beef products were produced on November 2, 2022 and shipped to retail locations in Texas. Images of the products can be found here.

Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc. issued the recall after "they received consumer complaints reporting findings of 'mirror-like' material in ground beef products purchased from grocery stores." The Amarillo, Texas establishment notified the FSIS of the reports and a recall was issued. In a statement shared to its website, the company confirmed, "all products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves. No other ground beef products are affected by this voluntary recall."

While there have been no reports of injury to date, the FSIS advised that "anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider." The FSIS added that it "is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers." Due to the hazard consumption of these products may pose, the FSIS advised that the recalled ground beef products should not be consumed. The products should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Those with questions may call Tyson Consumer Relations department at 1-800-643-3410. Customers may also contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-800-432-3113 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.

The recall is just the latest meat-related recall, as it follows a late October recall of Foster Farm's "Chicken Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat." The products, recalled due to the possible presence of plastic in the food itself, were sold at Costco stores in at least five states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. Earlier this month, Seven Seas International USA, LLC recalled more than 500 cases of Giant Food Private Label Sockeye Smoked Salmon due to possible listeria contamination.