Frozen Beef Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination

It's time to do a clean out of your freezer, because a frozen beef product has joined the growing list of December recalls. Following recalls of frozen burritos, chicken products sold at Walmart, and even pickle-flavored vodka over the course of the past several weeks, Portland, Oregon-based company Morasch Meats Inc. recalled nearly 4,000 pounds of raw frozen diced beef products due to potential E. coli contamination.

Issued on Dec. 22, the recall affects raw frozen diced beef products that were produced on August 24, 2022, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). These products were shipped to distributor locations in Oregon for further distribution to restaurants and other institutional users and sold in 30-lb. box packages, which contains three 10 lb. vacuum-sealed, clear plastic bags of the diced beef products. The products have several identifying features to help consumers determine if they have the recalled beef in their homes. The package of the recalled product contains "BEEF DICED 3/10# BAGS," as well as case code FM010152, LOT#: 082422, and a date of 8/24/2022 on the case label. The recalled product also bears establishment number "EST. 4102" inside the USDA mark of inspection. Images of the labels can be found by clicking here.

According to the FSIS, the recall was issued after testing results, reviewed by the FSIS, showed the product tested positive for Escherichia coli (E. coli) O157:H7. Bacteria found in the environment, foods, and intestines of people and animals, some E. coli strains are harmless, but some can make people sick. E. coli O157:H7 is the most common strain to cause illness in people, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Signs and symptoms of infection may appear within two to eight days after exposure to the organism and may include dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps. Although most people recover within a week, some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Some people may develop hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure.

While the FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reaction in relation to the recalled frozen beef products, the agency remains concerned that the product could be in institutional or restaurant. The FSIS advised that restaurants and institutions should not serve the recalled products, which should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.