Frozen Beef Products Recalled in Urgent Alert

A Texas company recalled over 20,000 pounds of frozen beef products because they contain an unlisted allergen and were mislabeled. Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC of Harlingen, Texas recently distributed packages of chicken sausage and pepper products in packages labeled as Korean-Style Beef. The beef does not include milk as an ingredient, but the chicken sausage does, making the product potentially dangerous to those with a milk allergy.

The recall covers about 22,061 pounds of product. The items were made on July 22, 2022. The 9.25-oz. cartons are labeled "Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef." They have the lot code "5246220320" and a best if used by date of April 18, 2023. The products also include the establishment number "34622" on the end of the carton flap. The product was shipped to retailers nationwide, according to the announcement published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Sept. 17. Click here for an image of the product.

The issue was discovered when a consumer filed a complaint to Valley International that a chicken-based product was in the package for the beef product. The company then contacted FSIS. There have been no reports of illness or injury linked to the issue. Anyone concerned should call their healthcare provider.

Since the recall covers a frozen product, FSIS is concerned that consumers might have the product sitting in their freezers for an extended time. Consumers should not eat the product. They should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased for a refund. Consumers can call the Conagra Consumer Care line at 800-672-8152.

A milk allergy is one of the most common food allergies among children. An allergic reaction usually happens shortly after consuming milk, notes the Mayo Clinic. Immediate symptoms include hives; wheezing; itching or tingling around the lips or mouth; swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat coughing; and vomiting. Some symptoms could take more time to develop, including loose stools or diarrhea; abdominal cramps; runny nose; watery eyes; and colic in babies.

In some extreme cases, a milk allergy can also cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that needs an immediate medical response with an epinephrine shot and a trip to the hospital. Signs of anaphylaxis include constriction of airways, facial flushing, itching, and shock.