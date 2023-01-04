Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn lovers in several states may need to find a new favorite snack after a concerning recall was issued due to a potentially life-threatening issue. Avery's Savory Popcorn LLC recalled all flavors of its Gourmet popcorn after it was determined that the products may contain undeclared allergens. This means that these products pose a potentially severe health risk to consumers with certain food allergies, including allergies to milk, soy, and tree nuts.

The recall was issued on Dec. 30, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recalled products were shipped directly from the Avery's Savory Popcorn Online Store between November 20 and December 20, 2022 and distributed in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. Gourmet Popcorn, ALL Flavors was packaged in plastic bags of various sizes. An image of the packaging can be found here.

The Dallas, Texas-based company issued the recall after it was discovered that products containing the allergens – milk, soy, peanuts, sulfites, and tree nuts including almonds, walnuts, cashews, and pecans – were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the allergen. A subsequent investigation found that the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes. Undeclared allergens pose health risks to consumers who may eat products with those allergens in it. Signs and symptoms of an allergic reaction can occur within minutes or hours after consumption and include swelling or itching around the mouth and throat, hives, skin swelling, difficulty breathing, and nausea or vomiting, among other symptoms. In rare cases, it can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction in which there is swelling or tightness of the throat, making it difficult to breathe. The recall notice confirmed that "no illnesses have been reported to date."

Avery's advised that consumers who purchased the recalled Gourmet Popcorn, ALL Flavors should not consume them. These products should instead be discarded. Consumers can notify the company at info@savorypopcorn.net for a full refund. The company said in a statement, "delivering the finest quality flavored popcorn using the highest quality ingredients."

The recall came just weeks after Cedar Creek Popcorn recalled its popular 18 oz. Old-Fashioned Caramel Holiday Popcorn Box just ahead of the holidays. That recall was issued due to the product's packaging featuring a Gluten Free label when the product actually contained gluten.