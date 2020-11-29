Donald Trump's Tiny Table From Thanksgiving Sparks Hilarious Memes Online
Donald Trump has not been a happy camper since the close of Election Day and his loss to President-elect Joe Biden. The current president has claimed fraud, forgery and rigging of the 2020 presidential election, leading to a slew of lawsuits being tossed out of court and angry tweets.
But on Thursday night, Trump spoke to U.S. soldiers for Thanksgiving and took his first questions from the media since Election Day. He did it all from the tiniest desk many have seen outside of grade school and immediately gravitated to how odd the president looked. As previously noted, Trump was pretty upset about the memes and hashtags floating around on social media after his comments. First, there was "Diaper Don" trending due to photos from the moment and the odd way Trump had been sitting.
they put trump at the kids table lmao pic.twitter.com/lX7sgc3J6J— Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) November 27, 2020
Simultaneously, many singled out Trump's comments to a reporter asking him a question, leading the president to lash out. "Don't talk to me that way. You're just a lightweight. Don't talk to me that way. I'm the president of the United States. Don't ever talk to the president that way," Trump said to Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason in response to a question about him conceding.
In the end, it was the desk that took center stage online on Thursday and the days to follow. Trump's desk was very small and sparked plenty of memes along the way. Scroll down to see some of the best comments and creations people posted online.
I see no difference #tinydesk pic.twitter.com/6mRpPaIzaB— morgan mayes (@Morgan_Mayes) November 27, 2020
Same spot in the White House. Tragic downgrade. pic.twitter.com/nurskn5jHJ— 5️⃣3️⃣Days Until Trump Is Gone🗽 (@snowmanomics) November 27, 2020
#DiaperDon and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. Resolute desk, tiny hands edition. pic.twitter.com/HQCnrYbO97— and so we crumble (@literal_analogy) November 27, 2020
Trump: it’s a normal size desk?
desk guy (barely keeping it together): yea pic.twitter.com/eatmbEkiyu— Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) November 27, 2020
This is low res but gets high marks for creative combination of 3 now-classic meme themes: Trump Tiny Desk, Chris Christie Beach Chair, and Four Seasons Total Landscaping #DaiperDonald pic.twitter.com/jGtZsw6A5L— Dave Ridnell (@DaveRidnell) November 29, 2020
I have noticed a few memes going around, with trump's desk being extra small and kid's table. Here's one from PlaySkool 🤣😂 Every child's first presidency pic.twitter.com/40S2BrZWJo— DinahM (@DinahM57) November 27, 2020
No public events on Trump’s schedule today. pic.twitter.com/IDL39ECbXz— Brian Guest (@brguest20) November 27, 2020
I think you'll find this is a perfectly normal sized table.— Photo Smashed (@photosmashed) November 27, 2020
By @StarWarsPhtshp #TrumpTable pic.twitter.com/eLbg8neFBM
Awww, look what Trump got for Christmas: Fisher Price’s ‘I’m still President’ Miniature Desk Playset! So cute... 😊 pic.twitter.com/P0yoSLKltF— Caffeinated, Creative Mammal { Jon Carter }🇺🇸 (@MongolianMisfit) November 27, 2020
Just want to give an extra Thanksgiving shout-out to the person in Trump’s camp who walked out to look at that desk prior to today’s presser and went, “Yeah, looks good. Bring him in.” #hero pic.twitter.com/wR4TnBmZOg— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) November 27, 2020
Trump at his mini Resolute Desk reminds me of this old SNL skit 😂 pic.twitter.com/2H6vCjiI2W— Fresh Mouthed Marie pays her taxes 😘 (@FreshMouthed) November 27, 2020