Donald Trump's Tiny Table From Thanksgiving Sparks Hilarious Memes Online

Donald Trump has not been a happy camper since the close of Election Day and his loss to President-elect Joe Biden. The current president has claimed fraud, forgery and rigging of the 2020 presidential election, leading to a slew of lawsuits being tossed out of court and angry tweets.

But on Thursday night, Trump spoke to U.S. soldiers for Thanksgiving and took his first questions from the media since Election Day. He did it all from the tiniest desk many have seen outside of grade school and immediately gravitated to how odd the president looked. As previously noted, Trump was pretty upset about the memes and hashtags floating around on social media after his comments. First, there was "Diaper Don" trending due to photos from the moment and the odd way Trump had been sitting.

they put trump at the kids table lmao pic.twitter.com/lX7sgc3J6J — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) November 27, 2020

Simultaneously, many singled out Trump's comments to a reporter asking him a question, leading the president to lash out. "Don't talk to me that way. You're just a lightweight. Don't talk to me that way. I'm the president of the United States. Don't ever talk to the president that way," Trump said to Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason in response to a question about him conceding.

In the end, it was the desk that took center stage online on Thursday and the days to follow. Trump's desk was very small and sparked plenty of memes along the way. Scroll down to see some of the best comments and creations people posted online.