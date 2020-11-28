Donald Trump Erupts on Social Media After 'Diaper Don' Trends Following Fiery Thanksgiving Presser

Earlier this week and following a fiery Thanksgiving press conference, Donald Trump erupted on Twitter over the hashtag "Diaper Don" beginning to trend. On Thursday, the former reality-TV-star-turned-president spoke with reporters, stating he would "certainly" vacate the White House if President-elect Joe Biden is named the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election by the Electoral College vote in December. However, he added how he thinks this would be a "mistake" and that it will be "very hard" for him "to concede."

Shortly after the comments, "Diaper Don" began to trend and Trump responded by lashing out at Section 230. He stated that this must be "terminated" to protect "National Security." Notably, Section 230 is legislation made law as part of the Communications Decency Act of 1996. This specific portion of the law "generally provides immunity for website publishers from third-party content."

Essentially, in this particular scenario, Section 230 would protect Twitter from lawsuits over hashtags such as "Diaper Don" on the basis that the site's publishers are not responsible for its users creating and circulating the content. Many Twitter users have thoughts about Trump's new rant, and most seem to feel like his timing is inappropriate, considering the holiday. Others seem to think the "Diaper Don" hashtag is quite humorous. Scroll down to read what everyone is saying.