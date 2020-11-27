Donald Trump Claims Joe Biden Can 'Only Enter the White House' on Specific Conditions, and Americans Weighs In
The transition of power may officially be underway, but President Donald Trump has one condition before President-elect Joe Biden can enter the White House on Jan. 20. On Friday morning, less than two months until Inauguration Day, Trump took to Twitter with more criticisms of the 2020 election, again making claims, without evidence, of voter fraud.
In the Friday morning tweet, Trump claimed that Biden "can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous '80,000,000 votes' were not fraudulently or illegally obtained." Biden has received more than 80 million votes in the election, more than any candidate before, with Trump trailing with another record-breaking number of nearly 74 million popular votes. Biden is projected to secure 306 electoral college votes to Trump’s 232. Trump seemed to suggest that Biden's large popular vote tally was due to "massive voter fraud" in largely Democratic cities of "Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee." Trump said that Biden has "a big problem."
Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous “80,000,000 votes” were not fraudulently or illegally obtained. When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he’s got a big unsolvable problem!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020
Currently, there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and the majority of the lawsuits Trump and his campaign have brought forth since Election Day have been dismissed. The president's tweet came just a day after the president blasted the election results, tweeting, "Just saw the vote tabulations. There is NO WAY Biden got 80,000,000 votes!!! This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION." Despite his allegations, the transition to a Biden administration is officially underway, with General Services Administration (GSA) Administrator Emily Murphy having officially ascertained Biden earlier this week.
Trump's continued claims of a rigged election fraught with voter fraud is continuing to draw heated reactions on social media. His Friday morning tweet was no different, prompting hundreds of replies. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting.
President-elect Biden doesn’t have to prove sh*t to you. You lost. 306.— Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 27, 2020
prevnext
You lost fair and square. It is time to concede.— fin 🎄 (@fiinbob) November 27, 2020
Trump’s tweets get more ridiculous by the day! If that’s even possible.
How about Trump “prove” Russia didn’t help him “win” in 2016? If he can’t do that he will forever be known as a FAKE PRESIDENT!— MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) November 27, 2020
prevnext
mister big quacking lame duck president sir, that's not how the burden of proof works. but you keep telling yourself these fairy tales, I'm sure they will be a comfort to you as the capitol police drag you out of the white house— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 27, 2020
Narrator: Joe Biden didn’t have to prove jack shit. https://t.co/wC1R4FHD2W— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 27, 2020
prevnext
President Biden is not required to PROVE ANYTHING. In America, the winner of a free, fair election becomes president. Period. https://t.co/PW7qbS0aZX— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) November 27, 2020
The burden of proof is on the accuser. You really should hire better lawyers - ones who will tell you “No.”— Rob Anderson (@RobAnderson2018) November 27, 2020
prevnext
Biden will enter the White House because he won the electoral college, just like you did in 2016.
And there's nothing you can do about it.— Chris Beneke (@historyball) November 27, 2020
Last time I checked the burden of proof was on you to prove large scale voter fraud actually happened. How's that working out for you? 😂😂 People all over the world are laughing at you, Donny.— Lizzy Lang🇳🇦👩🏻🔬👩🏻🏫👩🏻🎓 (@Lizzy_Lang7) November 27, 2020
prevnext
lmao imagine thinking the burden of proof is on Biden to disprove every batshit crazy conspiracy theory that Trump props up.— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 27, 2020
💥 Logical Fallacy: Proving Non-Existence 💥
‣ To prove something exists requires knowledge of its existence; to prove something doesn't exist requires the perfect knowledge of Everything
‣ The burden of proof always lies with the person making a claim https://t.co/JMn0ktILbo— UberFacts (@UberFacts) November 27, 2020
prevnext
Take the “L” man and start packing.
It’s over! https://t.co/r4tf9MrQYV— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 27, 2020
If Trump had lost Ohio he’d be accusing Cleveland, 55% BLACK, of ‘massive voter fraud.’ There’s a pattern here.— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) November 27, 2020
prev
It’s the people who decide who gets to enter their house, not you. They chose Biden.— Exploding Golden Goose Singh, MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) November 27, 2020