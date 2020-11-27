Donald Trump Claims Joe Biden Can 'Only Enter the White House' on Specific Conditions, and Americans Weighs In

The transition of power may officially be underway, but President Donald Trump has one condition before President-elect Joe Biden can enter the White House on Jan. 20. On Friday morning, less than two months until Inauguration Day, Trump took to Twitter with more criticisms of the 2020 election, again making claims, without evidence, of voter fraud.

In the Friday morning tweet, Trump claimed that Biden "can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous '80,000,000 votes' were not fraudulently or illegally obtained." Biden has received more than 80 million votes in the election, more than any candidate before, with Trump trailing with another record-breaking number of nearly 74 million popular votes. Biden is projected to secure 306 electoral college votes to Trump’s 232. Trump seemed to suggest that Biden's large popular vote tally was due to "massive voter fraud" in largely Democratic cities of "Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee." Trump said that Biden has "a big problem."

Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous “80,000,000 votes” were not fraudulently or illegally obtained. When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he’s got a big unsolvable problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

Currently, there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and the majority of the lawsuits Trump and his campaign have brought forth since Election Day have been dismissed. The president's tweet came just a day after the president blasted the election results, tweeting, "Just saw the vote tabulations. There is NO WAY Biden got 80,000,000 votes!!! This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION." Despite his allegations, the transition to a Biden administration is officially underway, with General Services Administration (GSA) Administrator Emily Murphy having officially ascertained Biden earlier this week.

Trump's continued claims of a rigged election fraught with voter fraud is continuing to draw heated reactions on social media. His Friday morning tweet was no different, prompting hundreds of replies. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting.