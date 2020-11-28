Eric Trump's Attempts to Spread Disinformation Backfires After Social Media Shoots off Sharp Responses

Eric Trump made another attempt to spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election on Saturday morning, but it is already backfiring. The president's son rhetorically asked: "Does anyone believe that Biden got 15 million more votes than Obama in 2012?" The overwhelming response was basically: "yes."

Eric's tweet followed a familiar format for the Trump family — pointing out that President-elect Joe Biden ran an unconventional campaign in 2020 with few live events. However, as critics were quick to point out, this is not substantive evidence of Eric's conspiracy theories about election tampering, but instead a sign of Biden's respect for coronavirus pandemic safety protocols. In addition, many commenters thought that Eric was simply underestimating how badly Americans wanted his father out of office.

Does anyone believe that Biden got 15 million more votes than Obama in 2012? This from a candidate who would go days/weeks while hardly campaigning. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 28, 2020

President Donald Trump is still posting lies about the 2020 presidential election on social media, and family members like Eric and Donald Trump Jr. are doing the same. The tweets are often marked as "disputed information" by Twitter, although this particular post by Eric was not, likely because it made no objective claims.

The 2020 presidential election did break records for voter turnout, in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. This may be in part because the virus led many states to expand their mail-in ballot eligibility, allowing busy American workers to vote without sacrificing work time or staying up late in long lines.

All of Trump's election conspiracy theories have been disproven, and so far there is no real evidence of voter fraud or election tampering, in spite of his prolific posts online. Here is a look at what social media had to say to Eric on Saturday.