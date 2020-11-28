Donald Trump Alleges More Than 1.1M American Votes Were 'Created out of Thin Air' and Social Media Sounds Off

President Donald Trump's latest false claim of election fraud in Pennsylvania has Americans sounding off once again on social media. Trump retweeted a graphic late on Friday night, appearing to show a discrepancy between the number of mail-in ballot requests and the number of mail-in votes cast. As it turned out, the graphic mixed up various numbers from the primary election and the general 2020 presidential election.

The information in Trump's tweet has been thoroughly disproven, as explained in a report by fact-checking site Snopes. It explained that the 1.8 million ballots were reported requested by registered Democrats, and did not include the requests from registered Republicans or unaffiliated voters. Furthermore, the numbers were from Oct. 19, over a week before the deadline for requesting mail-in ballots. In the end, over 3 million ballots were requested in total, and just over 2.6 million were returned in time to be counted in the election.

The 1,126,940 votes were created out of thin air. I won Pennsylvania by a lot, perhaps more than anyone will ever know. The Pennsylvania votes were RIGGED. All other swing states also. The world is watching! https://t.co/zmnk34Ny23 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2020

The fact-checking did nothing to dissuade Trump or his die-hard supporters on social media, however. Many continued to perpetuate conspiracy theories about mass voter fraud and partisan election tampering with no supporting evidence whatsoever.

This new post comes shortly after a Pennsylvania judge threw out the Trump campaign's appeal against the state's election results. According to a report by CBS News, Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote: "Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here."

