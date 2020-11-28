Donald Trump Reportedly Considering 2024 Rally During Joe Biden's Inauguration

✖

President Donald Trump, who has continued to refuse to concede the 2020 presidential election, is reportedly looking for new ways to make President-elect Joe Biden's time in office difficult right from the start. He is reportedly talking with close advisers about running in 2024. Two sources told The Daily Beast Saturday that Trump "floated the idea" about holding a 2024 campaign event during the week of Biden's inauguration, perhaps on Inauguration Day itself, if his attempts to overturn the Nov. 3 election results in court fails.

Trump and his close associates even started looking at potential donors, if he chooses to run again in four years. Trump allies told the Daily Beast they were doing what they can to stay on Trump's good side so they can keep an important role in Trump's and the Republican party's future. Two sources close to the matter said Trump "bragged" he would still stay at the center of attention while Biden is president because the media will continue covering him and will find Biden "boring." The Trump campaign and the White House did not comment on the situation.

On Thursday, Bloomberg reported Trump brought up his plans to run again in 2024 if he could not overturn Biden's victory during a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien. "If you do that -- and I think I speak for everybody in the room -- we’re with you 100 percent," O'Brien told Trump, according to two sources briefed on the meeting. Pompeo and Pence reportedly smiled but did not say anything.

The reports on Trump's thinking about the 2024 race come as he continued spreading baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud. On Thursday, he told reporters it is "going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive voter fraud." Trump also told reporters it would be a "mistake" if the Electoral College certified Biden's win, even though he would "certainly" leave the White House if that happened.

Still, Trump's campaign and some members of the Republican Party still refuse to call Biden the President-elect, even though many of Trump's legal challenges have been unsuccessful. Some Trump supporters have said they would support Trump running in 2024, even if that means accepting Trump's 2020 loss. "I 100% believe Donald Trump will win this election in the end," MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who also serves as the Minnesota co-chair for the Trump campaign, told the Daily Beast. "But any day that we can have President Trump as our president is a blessing. So if that would happen, yes, I would fully support any opportunity for him to serve the American people for as many terms as possible."