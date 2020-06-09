Donald Trump's Speeches and Interviews Mocked by Comedian Sarah Cooper in Viral Clips

It's no secret by now that every time President Donald Trump speaks, tweets, or gives an interview, it will contain at least one quote that causes a firestorm of conversation online. While Trump's remarks are often the source of ridicule among his critics, one TikTok user has really committed to the bit.

Sarah Cooper has gained viral fame for her regular TikTok videos that feature her lipsyncing to Trump's most notorious remarks. Speaking with WBUR, the former Google employee, said that her videos were meant to reveal what it might look like if a black woman spoke to the public like the president. "As a black woman who's been in these situations, I was like, 'I want to be able to do that,'" Cooper explained. "I want to be able to B.S. my way through life the way the president has B.S.ed his way through this administration."

While Cooper was blocked by the president on Twitter three years ago, she considers the fact that she's been able to build such a massive following using his soundbites is a kind of "poetic justice." Here are just a few of Cooper's more popular posts.