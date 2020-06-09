Donald Trump's Speeches and Interviews Mocked by Comedian Sarah Cooper in Viral Clips
It's no secret by now that every time President Donald Trump speaks, tweets, or gives an interview, it will contain at least one quote that causes a firestorm of conversation online. While Trump's remarks are often the source of ridicule among his critics, one TikTok user has really committed to the bit.
Sarah Cooper has gained viral fame for her regular TikTok videos that feature her lipsyncing to Trump's most notorious remarks. Speaking with WBUR, the former Google employee, said that her videos were meant to reveal what it might look like if a black woman spoke to the public like the president. "As a black woman who's been in these situations, I was like, 'I want to be able to do that,'" Cooper explained. "I want to be able to B.S. my way through life the way the president has B.S.ed his way through this administration."
While Cooper was blocked by the president on Twitter three years ago, she considers the fact that she's been able to build such a massive following using his soundbites is a kind of "poetic justice." Here are just a few of Cooper's more popular posts.
"How to Medical"
How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020
One of Cooper's most popular clips, with more than 170,000 retweets, poked fun at the president's... unusual suggestions for fighting coronavirus infection.
"How to Bunker"
How to bunker pic.twitter.com/cu7StjllD0— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 6, 2020
Trump got an enormous amount of criticism after reports that he'd been taken into an underground bunker at the end of May in response to growing protests outside the White House. The reports were later confirmed by Attorney General William Barr, but after Cooper had fun with it.
"How to Bible"
How to bible pic.twitter.com/Kib5lTdlRt— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 3, 2020
Back in August of 2019, Trump was asked by Bloomberg Politics to name a passage or two from the bible, which he often touts as his second-favorite book. It's also one of Cooper's favorite subjects, as she's posted about it twice since the initial clip.
"How to Black People"
How to the black people pic.twitter.com/iCBXIKTI8N— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 30, 2020
On May 30, Trump gave a press conference where he attempted to clarify a then-recent tweet mocking protesters. "MAGA is 'Make America Great Again.'" the president told reporters, via MSNBC. "By the way, they love African-American people. They love black people. MAGA loves the black people."
"How to Hydroxychloroquine"
How to hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/yMObDCFGXS— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 19, 2020
While there has been no concrete evidence that hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment against coronavirus, that hasn't stopped the president from repeatedly touting it as a potential cure. He also claimed that he was taking the drug himself.
"I Tested Very Positively"
I tested very positively pic.twitter.com/lp4fE2bbai— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 21, 2020
Back in May, Trump raised a few eyebrows after claiming that he "tested very positively in another sense" and that "tested positively toward negative," regarding his daily coronavirus tests.
"How to Insulin"
Should I take insulin pic.twitter.com/ALEYQqzJir— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 27, 2020
At another once-daily coronavirus press conference, Trump spoke about the cost of insulin, before musing if he needed to be taking it. Despite not being diabetic.