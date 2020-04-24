Donald Trump's Comments on Injecting UV Rays, Disinfectants Gets the Internet Joking About Tide Pods Again

Remarks made by President Donald Trump at the near-daily coronavirus briefings have, once more, led to quite the response online. On Thursday, Trump was joined by William Bryan, of the Department of Homeland Security who told reporters that light from the sun was a "powerful" method of killing the virus. After Bryan also mentioned that disinfectants can eradicate the virus on surfaces, Trump offered up his own prognosis.

"Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous ultraviolet or just very powerful light," Trump said. "And I think you said that hasn't been checked but you are going to test it. And then I said supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you could do either through the skin or in some other way. I think you said that you are going to test that, too."

"And then I saw the disinfectant, where knocks it out in one minute, and is there a way we could do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning," the president continued. "As you see it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that." Later, Bryan clarified that cleaning lungs with a disinfectant is not possible, to which Trump replied: "maybe it works, maybe it doesn't work." As is often the case, many viewers took to Twitter to vent about what they'd just watched.