Donald Trump's Comments on Injecting UV Rays, Disinfectants Gets the Internet Joking About Tide Pods Again
Remarks made by President Donald Trump at the near-daily coronavirus briefings have, once more, led to quite the response online. On Thursday, Trump was joined by William Bryan, of the Department of Homeland Security who told reporters that light from the sun was a "powerful" method of killing the virus. After Bryan also mentioned that disinfectants can eradicate the virus on surfaces, Trump offered up his own prognosis.
"Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous ultraviolet or just very powerful light," Trump said. "And I think you said that hasn't been checked but you are going to test it. And then I said supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you could do either through the skin or in some other way. I think you said that you are going to test that, too."
"And then I saw the disinfectant, where knocks it out in one minute, and is there a way we could do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning," the president continued. "As you see it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that." Later, Bryan clarified that cleaning lungs with a disinfectant is not possible, to which Trump replied: "maybe it works, maybe it doesn't work." As is often the case, many viewers took to Twitter to vent about what they'd just watched.
Q: Did Trump actually say that you should drink disinfectant to cure Coronavirus?
A: No. Of course he didn't. He didn't say that you should drink it. He said that you should inject it.— JRehling (@JRehling) April 24, 2020
What does Trump mean by bringing light inside the body?— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 24, 2020
Trump has replaced the eating of Tide-Pods meme. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/0JQSKM2OLO— Sirtou (@sirtou2) April 24, 2020
Donald Trump is not funny. Donald Trump is mentally unwell and possessed of limited intellectual ability. Donald Trump should be ignored when he’s proposing injecting disinfectant to clean the lungs.
I can’t believe I need to write this last sentence. But here we are.— Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) April 24, 2020
I honestly just thought I watched a giant compilation of trump being what can only be described as an insane lunatic in responding to press questions about covid. Turns out they were all clips from earlier today. An absolute torrent of waffle from one press conference alone.— Gavin Free (@GavinFree) April 24, 2020
What’s really scary to think about is Trump suggesting that we start injecting Clorox into people honestly might not even be one of the top 10 dumbest things he has said.— Adam Best (@adamcbest) April 24, 2020
This Lysol is not a delicious as Trump made it out to be.— Hoodlum (Lockup) 🇺🇸 (@HoodlumRIP) April 24, 2020
trump supporters enjoying a little Clorox and Lysol cocktail tonight to beat the covid and own the libs. pic.twitter.com/MF9Y1HWut1— James Michael Sama (@JamesMSama) April 24, 2020
Trump: "Try it, what do you have to lose, I say try it, Hydroxychloroquine"
Also Trump: inject a disinfectant
This is not a joke.— 🥀✍ (@Trace___65roses) April 24, 2020
The President of the United States people.
Remember when we thought this was the dumbest thing trump could do pic.twitter.com/P8JODGRjIP— MommaT (@tweetmommybop) April 24, 2020
Honestly, the "Tide Pods President" is pretty damn perfect for Trump.— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) April 23, 2020
Newest member of Trump's Corona Virus Task Force. He "injects" himself into every meeting. pic.twitter.com/QxJedj16B9— Sarah's pearls #Resist 🌎😷⏳ (@TLB083112) April 24, 2020
Dear @realDonaldTrump I've eaten 7 tide pods and my wife is sticking her head in the oven and neither of us feels any better yet PLEASE EXPLAIN??— Seth Grahame-Smith (@sethgs) April 23, 2020
So, after another disastrous trump briefing, there will be folks chugging Tide Pods, injecting bleach, and holding protests for their rights as Americans to do so.
Thoughts and prayers.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 23, 2020
Tomorrow Trump is going to say showering with a toaster will electrify the virus out.— Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) April 24, 2020