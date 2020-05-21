Donald Trump Sparks Confusion After Claiming He Tested 'Very Positively' for Coronavirus

President Donald Trump has tested "very positively" for the coronavirus, leading to plenty of confusion on social media and questions regarding his health. Speaking with reporters Thursday, the president said that he "tested very positively in another sense" and that "tested positively toward negative" on his latest daily coronavirus test. The mixing of words left many scratching their heads, confused as to whether or not the president had or had not tested positive for the virus.

Here is a quote from Trump: "I tested very positively in another sense so— this morning. Yeah. I tested positively toward negative, right. So. I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning I tested negative." pic.twitter.com/xA0DBUcfr9 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 21, 2020

The president's remarks, in which he did eventually confirm that he had "tested negative," come as a growing number of people within close proximity to him in the White House test positive for the virus. On May 7, deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley confirmed that a member of the U.S. Navy who serves as one of the president’s personal valets had tested positive for the virus. Trump later confirmed that he had frequent contact with the person in question. Just a day later, it was reported that a member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff tested positive.

As a result, Trump, Pence, and other members of the White House staff have moved from weekly coronavirus testing to daily testing as a precaution, with other precautionary measures also being taken. The president also recently revealed that he has been taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which has been warned against by many health professionals, as a preventative measures, something that at first sparked concern that Trump had possibly contracted the virus. His words Thursday only further added to the confusion and sparked plenty of talk on social media. Keep scrolling to see what Twitter had to say.