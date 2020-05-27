Donald Trump Confuses Onlookers by Asking If He Should Take Insulin Despite Not Being Diabetic
President Donald Trump left some people scratching their heads in confusion after he asked if he should take insulin despite the fact that he does not have diabetes. The remarks came during a Rose Garden event Tuesday, during which the president announced a new federal-private initiative to reduce the cost of insulin for American seniors who rely on Medicare.
Trump: I don’t use insulin. Should I be? Huh? I never thought about it. pic.twitter.com/rGv3tLru0d— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 26, 2020
While announcing the plan, which would limit the co-pay for a month's supply of insulin to $35, which is approximately a 66 percent reduction to current costs, Trump, who doesn't use insulin, asked, "Should I be?" He went on to note that he "never thought about it" but that he knows "a lot of people are very badly affected." The president, who has no known history of diabetes, was later asked by a reporter why he would take insulin.
When asked by a reporter why he would take insulin, as the president has no known history of diabetes, Trump directed the question to surgeon general Jerome Adams, who explained that "your body, Mr. President, actually makes insulin endogenously." Adams added that "people such as you and I, we make our own insulin. So yes we do utilize insulin, but we make it ourselves."
The bizarre moment, which comes on the heels of the announcement that Trump has been taking the controversial anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure to combat the coronavirus, raised plenty of eyebrows. Social media flooded with responses from confused onlookers questioning the president's comment. Keep scrolling to see how some people reacted to the president's peculiar remarks.
