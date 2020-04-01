Donald Trump Late to Tuesday Coronavirus Briefing, and Social Media Sounds Off

President Donald Trump showed up late to Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing, which, like much of his handling of the pandemic, has landed him a wave of criticism online. While the president did recently extend social distancing guidelines, he has repeatedly been accused of minimizing the threat of the virus and his being tardy hasn’t reassured any of his critics.

Yesterday, during a press conference in The White House Rose Garden, Trump came under fire for both spending time talking about his hair as well as trotting out a number of CEOs to speak about the crisis. This included MyPillow boss Mike Lindell, which was widely lauded on social media as well. He similarly trotted out a number of high-profile CEOs on March 13, which was the day he declared coronavirus as a national emergency and came under fire for that, as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Given the increasing number of confirmed cases in the U.S., which currently stands at 163,539, according to The CDC, his inability to begin on time left many feeling frustrated. Especially in a time where people are anxious to return to normal. Of course, they took to Twitter to vent their feelings about the ordeal.

​

trump is late to his own briefing for the fourth time. idk why i bother watching these — liz (@eliz_cip) March 31, 2020

Can someone explain to me why he is late to his own press conference every single time? — RuffledFeather (@FeatherRuffled) March 31, 2020

Trump first declared coronavirus a National Emergency on March 13, to, in his words, “unleash the full power of the federal government in this effort today, I am officially declaring a national emergency.”

​

trump stay coming in late for his press conferences, he set the time for 215 this time cuhz hes always like 10min late when he sets the conference for 2pm. but hes late again. I know this is not the bigger issue but still 😂 — varun (@Varun_is_life) March 31, 2020

Your press conferences are always late. You should be like be cable guy. I’ll be there between 9am-5pm. — Rongster (@rong_yu_) March 31, 2020

“Two very big words,” the president continued. “The action I am taking will open up access to $50 billion… for states and territories and localities in our shared fight against this disease.”

​

Trump is late tonight. Most probably still working on what lies he’s going to tell! — malcolm jacobus (@maljacqpr) March 31, 2020

Trump will be late too his own funeral buddy said 5:15 — jackson (@ajackson951) March 31, 2020

Less than a week after the declaration, a photographer spotted that Trump had crossed out the word “corona” in coronavirus, and replaced it to read “Chinese virus,” a phrase he has been lauded for using.

​

If it was anyone else that was ALWAYS late for these damned propaganda performances, Trump would have them hung, drawn and quartered. Jesus H, he only has to come downstairs!!! — John McKee (@JohnMMcKee) March 31, 2020

tRump’s motto? Better late than never. — Sue Kramer (@SueKram07404580) March 31, 2020

“It comes from China,” Trump said about his reasoning. He went on to claim that the phrase “is not racist at all” and calls it that because he wants “to be accurate.”

​

President Trump is 30 minutes late to his own conference, which should have started at 5pm. #GeneseoCovid19 pic.twitter.com/hitTUMiEhJ — Liam Gallagher (@liam_genny) March 31, 2020

Late late late. Late to test. Late to taking this virus seriously. Late to getting supplies to State. Late to this press conference. Late and lame. — Nemo Mike Tyson (@NemoMikeTys0n) March 31, 2020

Trump bringing Lindell to the podium yesterday also cost him the support of veteran sports radio host Mike Francesa.

​

At the press briefing why is Trump late and keeping Dr. Fauci waiting. He has lives to save. What does Trump have? — Michele (@snarkandsense) March 31, 2020

I’m sick of trump being late for the briefings. He can’t even show up on time to address the nation about a virus that’s killing us. Detestable. — resist n persist (@LatishaRiggins) March 31, 2020

“You get the guys in the metropolitan area and ask the cops in New York if it’s right, right now,” Francesca said on WFAN. “Ask the firemen in New York who are answering those police calls, answering those ambulance calls if it’s right, right now. Ask the nurses and the doctors in the hospital if it’s right, right now. They know it’s not. They don’t have the supplies they need. So don’t give me the My Pillow guy doing a song and dance up here on a Monday afternoon when people are dying in Queens!”