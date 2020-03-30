Donald Trump Bashed for Allowing Companies to Speak During Coronavirus Press Conference

Another press conference from President Donald Trump has resulted in criticism. On Monday, Trump delivered a number of remarks from The White House Rose Garden, where he advised the public that more disruption and death as a result of coronavirus are likely to come as the administration attempts to get the outbreak under control.

The source of today's blowback comes from the fact that he brought a number of CEOs to the press conference. It's similar to a move he pulled on March 13, when he officially declared coronavirus as a national emergency. However, today's conference included MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, among others, who used their time at the podium to talk about their respective companies. Which some thought amounted to little more than sponsored infomercials amid a global pandemic.

Even though MyPillow has joined a growing number of companies that have begun to manufacture much-needed medical equipment, the repeated praise that he and other CEOs lavished on Trump rubbed many the wrong way. As did Lindell's sudden pivot to speaking about religion, where he said that "God had been taken out of our schools and lives, a nation had turned its back on god."

As expected, many took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.