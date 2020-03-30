Donald Trump Talks About His Hair During Coronavirus Speech, Drawing Big Reactions From Viewers

During a recent press conference on coronavirus, President Donald Trump talked about his hair, and he is drawing big reactions from viewers over the comment. While Trump was speaking outdoors at the White House, the wind began to blow, causing his hair to fly around.

Trump then quipped about the situation, saying, "My hair is blowing around. And it’s mine. The one thing you cannot get away with. If it’s not yours, you gotta problem if you’re president." The comments have incited a lot of replies on Twitter, with some showing support for the president, and others not happy about it. One user tweeted, "hot mess help us god," while another wrote, "I LOVE THIS MAN!!!!"

We've been seeing these "breaking news" posts breaking down in maturity lately...unfollow coming soon. — Rick (@EndtheMadness20) March 30, 2020

