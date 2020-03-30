Donald Trump Brings up My Pillow Exec to Speak During Coronavirus, and Viewers Are Not Amused

President Donald Trump resumed his daily briefings on Monday on the latest steps being taken in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Trump's briefings have resulted in some spirited responses on social media, many of which having to do with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the federal coronavirus response team.

In his latest press conference, Trump welcomed onto stage Mike Lindell, who is known as the "My Pillow Guy" to many as he is the CEO of My Pillow. The reason for Trump bringing the entrepreneur up to the podium was to share that Lindell would be helping to produce 50,000 masks through his company.

MyPillow Guy In The Rose Garden: "God gave us grace on November 8, 2016, to change the course we were on. God had been taken out of our schools & lives, a nation had turned its back on God. I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word. Read our Bibles..." pic.twitter.com/RvvCFlotaG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 30, 2020

As is the case with many of his briefings, social media erupted with an array of responses. Here are a few of the replies from viewers across Twitter.